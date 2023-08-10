Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT: Player ratings for the Shers as they play out a stalemate 

Punjab FC and Bangladesh Army Football Team played out a goalless draw against each other in the Durand Cup on Thursday, August 10, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

While both teams came close to scoring on a lot of occasions, neither could break the deadlock. This will hurt them tremendously, as this game was, put simply, a battle of survival for both.

Bangladesh Army have played their quota of three matches and ended in the second position of the group, with two points in their kitty. They come behind leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who face off against their noisy neighbours East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday.

Punjab FC, the latest entrants into the Indian Super League, would have wanted to get a positive result here but had to settle for a draw. They are now at the end of the table with just one point to their name.

On that note, let us take a look at the player's ratings for Punjab FC in their game against Bangladesh Army FT.

Players ratings for Punjab FC

Ravi Kumar (7)

The goalkeeper Ravi Kumar was on top of this game for most of the match, marshalling his troops (as he had the captain's armband on). His communication with his defenders can improve just a slight bit.

Abhishek Singh (6.5)

Abhishek Singh's pace and wiry nature helped him go past several opposition defenders, but his ability to keep crosses out of his own box will be tested severely in the future.

Melroy Assisi (6)

Melroy Assis improved exponentially from the last game that he played for Punjab FC in the Durand Cup. This will help him in his further growth and exposure too. His man-marking skills need a little brush-up, though.

Nikhil Prabhu (6.5)

Nikhil Prabhu was solid behind the ball and rarely made any mistakes. He was also in touch with the game's rhythm even when his team did not have possession.

Nitesh Darjee (6)

Nitesh Darjee is known to be calm and composed on the flanks, and that is what helped him thrive today. He was challenged by the Bangladesh Army wingers, but he managed to hold his own.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam (6)

Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who was taken off by his manager in the 59th minute, had his passing tested to the core by the Bangladesh Army midfielders. However, he managed to do well enough with his lobs across the field.

Ricky Shabong (7)

Ricky Shabong's presence in midfield aided Punjab FC tremendously. The young player will hope to grow in stature as the tournament progresses, as well as in the ISL.

Maheson Singh (5)

Maheson Singh needs to work a bit on his passing and distribution skills. This will help him in creating attacks for his team and allow the others in midfield to get a taste of the action as well.

Samuel Lalmuanpuia (6)

Samuel Lalmuanpuia, who was taken off the pitch in the latter stages of the game, will feel that he was a little hard done by. He had taken the Bangladesh Army defenders head-on.

Juan Mera (6.5)

Juan Mera's experience often comes to his rescue when his feet fail him, and that was the case today against Bangladesh Army as well. However, he was taken off at halftime.

Daniel Lahlimpuia (5.5)

Daniel Lahlimpuia could not quite get many of his shots away as the Bangladesh Army defenders just did not leave him in peace. He can work a little on his crossing skills too.

SUBSTITUTES

Ranjeet Pandre (6.5)

Ranjeet Pandre, who came on at half-time for Juan Mera, got into exciting positions but could not quite put his shots away. However, his runs into the final third were very encouraging for Punjab.

Kingslee Fernandes (6)

Kingslee Fernandes' passing was on point today, but he can work a bit on his shielding abilities. This will aid him in the future when he starts for Punjab FC and does not just come off the bench.

Ashis Pradhan (7)

Ashis Pradhan added a lot of composure to the Punjab FC midfield after his arrival at the scene. He will hope to start games more often and not just come off the bench.

Luka Majcen (6)

Big target-man Luka Majcen offers a lot of versatility both with his pace and presence in the box. He came off the bench and made a few crucial touches for Punjab FC. His team needs him as a starter and not as a substitute.

Prasanth Mohan (6)

Prasanth Mohan, who came on in the 67th minute to replace Samuel Kynshi, is good with the ball at his feet and can also shift shapes whenever the ball goes out of possession for them.