Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 72

Seeking to break a four-game winless streak across all competitions, Bengaluru FC are set to travel to Delhi to take on Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, February 3.

Both teams have displayed inconsistency in the Indian Super League (ISL) and currently reside in the bottom half of the table.

Newly promoted Punjab FC have shown signs of promise this season, but results have been difficult to come by, and they have also been unlucky on a few occasions. The Shers are currently 11th in the standings with a five-point gap to the final playoff spot.

Nevertheless, following a winless Super Cup campaign, head coach Staikos Vergitis will remain optimistic that his team can bounce back in the league’s second phase. Encouraging signs have emerged over the past two months, with Punjab FC proving to be a tough opponent to break down, especially on their home turf.

Vergitis also appears to have identified his best starting lineup, while the squad is further bolstered by the arrival of Sahil Tavora and Bryce Miranda. With this strengthened squad, they have a team capable of building consistency and competing against the bigger sides.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have had a rocky start, resulting in the dismissal of Simon Grayson. Gerard Zaragoza, their former assistant manager, took charge in December and has secured one victory while drawing another game in the ISL.

Additionally, their Super Cup journey ended prematurely as they were eliminated from the group stage, suffering defeats to Odisha FC and FC Goa.

However, the acquisition of two notable and experienced players, Nikhil Poojary and Chinglensana Singh, on the deadline day holds the potential to significantly improve the team in the quest for a playoff spot.

Presently occupying the ninth position in the table, the Blues trail just behind sixth-placed NorthEast United FC by two points, with the latter having played a game more. A victory against Punjab would propel Bengaluru FC above the Highlanders and could mark the beginning of the team’s much-anticipated revival.

Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 4

PFC wins: 0

BFC wins: 2

Draws: 2

Result in the reverse fixture: Bengaluru FC 3-3 Punjab FC.

Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers this season

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (3)

Bengaluru FC: Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (3)

Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Kiran Chemjong (15), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (38)

Most shots per 90: Madih Talal (3.7), Sunil Chhetri (2.5)

Most assists: Madih Talal (2), Sunil Chhetri (2)

Most clearances: Dimitrios Chatziisaias (44), Aleksandar Jovanovic (40)