Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Two teams competing for the coveted playoff spot are poised to face off, with Punjab FC hosting Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 15.

Punjab FC seem to be hitting their stride at the right moment. Since the start of the year, the Shers have turned the screws, with head coach Staikos Vergitis seemingly discovering the right balance to his starting lineup.

Players like Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, and Wilmar Jordan Gil are in fine form, while their defense has also improved their performances.

Consecutive 3-1 victories against Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC have propelled them to ninth place in the standings, and a win on Thursday would launch them into the final playoff spot.

"Don’t fly to the sky after winning games. Don’t fall on the floors after losing games. You have to have balance. Now, we concentrate to the next game. Next game, Punjab, Jamshedpur, and we have to be concentrating on this," Vergitis explined in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, similar to Punjab, Khalid Jamil’s Jamshedpur FC have also found their rhythm in 2024. Following a semifinal appearance in the Super Cup, the Red Miners have remained unbeaten in their last three matches, including an impressive victory over Mumbai City FC.

"Observing their recent performance, they’ve been impressive in the last three to four matches, particularly scoring 6 goals in the last 2 matches. They are undoubtedly a strong team, so we must not underestimate them, " Jamil said in the pre-match press conference.

With both teams sharing the same points tally, this clash could prove to be pivotal, with the stakes undoubtedly high.

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 1

PFC wins: 0

JFC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Result in the reverse fixture: Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Punjab FC

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Top goalscorers this season

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (5 goals in 14 matches)

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (5 goals in 14 matches)

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Ravi Kumar (18), Rehenesh TP (36)

Most assists: Madih Talal (5), Imran Khan (2)

Most shots per 90: Wilmar Jordan Gil (5.8), Daniel Chima Chukwu (3.9)

Most clearances: Dimitrios Chatziisaisas (58), Elsinho (59)