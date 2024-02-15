Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC: PFC vs JFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - February 15, 2024

Punjab FC (PFC) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC) face off in the fourth fixture of Matchday 15 of ISL 23/24 on Thursday, February 15, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Both these sides have done really well in 2024, exceeding everyone's expectations with their performances. Punjab FC have moved to ninth on the points table, and are currently on back-to-back wins. Their most recent victory was a dominant 3-1 away win against the Kerala Blasters, with Wilmar Gil netting a brace.

A win against Jamshedpur will take them into sixth place and into the playoff spots.

The same can be said about Jamshedpur, who are unbeaten since the resumption of the league. They enter this match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC and a stellar 3-2 comeback win against Mumbai City FC. They too can move into the top half of the table if they win today.

Squads to choose from

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Petar Slislkovic, Steve Ambri, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alen Stevanovic, Sanan Mohammed, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab FC

Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, N Suresh Meitei, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ashish Pradhan, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Wilmar Gil, and Luka Majcen.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Pratik Chaudhary, Elsinho, Laldinpuia P, Provat Lakra, Rei Tachikawa, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Muhammed Ivais, Seiminlen Doungel, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Match Details

Match: Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: February 15, 2024; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be an incredibly close game as both teams enter it with plenty of confidence and momentum. Under new head coach Khalid Jamil, Jamshedpur FC have been brilliant to watch, and they're also scoring way more goals than they used to.

Punjab FC are also having a similar effect, and we should see plenty of goals in this match if both teams' recent results are anything to go by.

Nikhil Prabhu from Punjab FC is the only must-have among the defenders since he plays out-of-position as a midfielder. There are plenty of powerful Jamshedpur FC midfielders, with Jeremy Manzorro and Imran Khan being chief among them. Meanwhile, Madih Talal is a powerful pick from that category for Punjab.

However, it's the in-form Wilmar Gil from Punjab FC and Daniel Chima Chukwu, who leads the line for Jamshedpur FC, who could haul the most.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Nikhil Prabhu, PC Laldinpuia, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Imran Khan, Jeremy Manzorro, Rei Tachikawa, Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, Wilmar Gil, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Wilmar Gil. Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kiran Chemjong, Pratik Chaudhari, Nikhil Prabhu, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Rei Tachikawa, Wilmar Gil, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Madih Talal. Vice-Captain: Jeremy Manzorro.