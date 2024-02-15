Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, predicted lineups, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

Fresh off their statement victory over Kerala Blasters, Punjab FC will be eager to continue the momentum against Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday.

Spearheaded by the dynamic trio of Wilmar Jordan Gil, Madih Talal, and Luka Majcen, the Shers have been flying high since the restart. While their victory over Bengaluru FC highlighted their resilience, the more recent triumph against Kerala was a testament to their growing confidence. With momentum firmly on their side, Punjab FC seeks to secure back-to-back home wins for the first time, buoyed by their ability to execute swift transitions and capitalize on counter-attacks.

Meanwhile, their head coach Staikos Vergetis too underlined the importance of the performance rather than the results. He averred in the pre-match press conference:

"I am satisfied not from the results, but with the fact that our players have executed the plans well in all phases of the game. If it happens in every game then in most of the games we will get positive results, which is why it is the most important thing for me."

Punjab's upcoming opponents have been on a recovery journey of their own. After Khalid Jamil took the reigns of the club, Jamshedpur have knitted together a string of notable performances in recent matches, including a victory over Mumbai City FC. Now, the Red Miners will aim to extend their three-game unbeaten streak and bolster their playoff aspirations.

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match details for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final

Match: Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Date and Time: February 15, 5.30 pm IST.

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Probable lineups

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), K Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitros Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee; Prashant K, Ashis Pradhan, Nikhil Prabhu, Madih Talal, Jordan Wilmar Gil, Luka Majcen.

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Provat Lakra, Pratik Chaudhari, Elsinho, Muhammed Uvais, Jitendra Singh, Jeremy Manzorro, Len Doungel, Rei Tachikawa, Imran Khan, Daniel Chima

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast and live stream details

The ISL clash between Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Thursday, February 15 from 7:30 PM.

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Both the Shers and the Men of Steel have been in fine form since the restart. Currently placed eighth and ninth spot respectively in the standings, Jamshedpur and Punjab aren't too far away from each other in terms of the season-long form charts either. Irrespective of the result, it's expected to be a hard-fought encounter.

Prediction: Punjab FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC