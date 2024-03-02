Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: PFC vs MCFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - March 2, 2024

Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC will clash in the first match of Saturday's doubleheader at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

The Shers beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 in their last outing, and despite the tough opposition, Luka Majcen's side will back themselves to deliver a solid performance in front of their home crowd.

Even though they're placed 10th on the points table, a win here could take Punjab up to seventh place, and they're firmly in the hunt for the sixth and final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC's winning run was brought to a halt following a 1-1 draw at home to FC Goa. While the Islanders are still well-placed in the battle for the ISL shield, they'll want to ensure they don't drop any more points in their chase of Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG.

Squads to choose from

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre.

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab FC

Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, N Suresh Meitei, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Tavora, Ricky Shabong, Madih Talal, Wilmar Gil, and Luka Majcen.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Yoell van Nieff, Alberto Noguera, Jayesh Rane, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Iker Guarrotxena.

Match Details

Match: Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: March 2, 2024; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Mumbai City FC will start as the favorites, and your Dream11 team selection should reflect that fact, with a minimum of six players from their team a must. However, Punjab FC's attacking players have lots of scope, with this likely to be a high-scoring affair.

Luka Majcen and Madih Talal are two of the best Dream11 picks for this match, and with Jorge Diaz unlikely to feature, Iker Guarrotxena and Vikram Pratap Singh will take center stage for Mumbai City, with Bipin Singh also a quality Dream 11 option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phurba Lachenpa, Tiri, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Tavora, Alberto Noguera, Yoell Van Nieff, Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Iker Guarrotxena.

Captain: Madih Talal. Vice-captain: Vikram Pratap Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ravi Kumar, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Nikhil Prabhu, Alberto Noguera, Yoell Van Nieff, Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, Bipin Singh, and Iker Guarrotxena.

Captain: Iker Guarrotxena. Vice-captain: Luka Majcen.