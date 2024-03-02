Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Seeking to displace Odisha FC at the top, Mumbai City FC are set to travel to Delhi to face Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, March 2.

While Mumbai City are competing for the top honors, Punjab FC are vying for a spot in the top six. The Shers currently have 17 points to their name, with only three points separating them from Jamshedpur FC, who are placed sixth.

Punjab FC have been a difficult team to play against, with Staikos Vergitis and his men turning around their form since the start of the year. With three wins in their last four games, the ISL debutants will hope to continue their momentum and secure a place in the ISL playoffs.

Vergitis will also hope that his front three - Luka Majcen, Madih Talal, and Wilmar Jordan Gil - can continue their fine form with crucial games coming up.

"Our team has a better present, better performance than before since the start of 2024. This is logical, this is normal because our players took appearances, participation in the ISL in the first round (to adapt). Mumbai is a team that plays very good, modern football. We will have very difficult work against them,” Vergitis explained in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC have also turned a corner in 2024, as they are currently unbeaten in their last four games. They are right in contention to retain the ISL Shield, as only three points separate them from leaders Odisha FC.

While Mumbai’s attackers have shown promise, their defense has massively stepped up with the likes of Thaer Krouma and Tiri forming an excellent partnership at the back.

Petr Kratky will want to secure three points in Delhi to move closer and keep the pressure on Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG.

"We know that Punjab FC are tough to beat at their home but we have a strong belief in our ability and the players. We have to be physically prepared and go on the pitch with the same aim of scoring goals and winning the game," Kratky explained.

Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Punjab and Mumbai City will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Friday, March 2 from 5.00 pm.

Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted lineups

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), Abhishek Singh, Suresh Meitei, Dimitros Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Tavora, Madih Talal, Ricky Shabong, Wilmar Jordan Gil, Luka Majcen.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Alberto Noguera, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Iker Guarrotxena, Vikram Partap Singh.

Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

Undoubtedly, this match promises to be intriguing, with both teams being in impressive form. Mumbai City will look to assert dominance in possession from the onset and aim to overload the central areas to create scoring opportunities.

However, Kratky will be fully aware of the necessity of being clinical in front of goal against a Punjab FC side boasting three major weapons on the break. Nevertheless, despite Punjab’s formidable attacking prowess, Mumbai are anticipated to secure three points and draw level on points with Odisha FC.

Prediction: Punjab FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC