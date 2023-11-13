Rajasthan FC vs Churchill Brothers preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Rajasthan FC will take on Churchill Brothers in their next I-League game on Monday (November 13). The Deccan Arena will host the game at 7:00 pm IST.

Rajasthan FC have had a difficult start to the season as they have lost all three matches they have played so far. They were defeated 0-5 by Gokulam Kerala in their previous fixture.

On the other hand, after playing a goalless draw in their opening game, Churchill Brothers defeated Real Kashmir 3-1 in their previous game to notch up their first win of the season.

Rajasthan FC will be happy if they can take at least one point from here, while the Red Machines will be eyeing back-to-back victories at the expense of Rajasthan FC.

Rajasthan FC vs Churchill Brothers Match Details

Date & Time: November 13, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Deccan Arena

Rajasthan FC vs Churchill Brothers Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other four times so far, evenly splitting their meetings.

Matches Played: 4

Rajasthan FC Win: 2

Churchill Brothers Win: 2

Draw: 0

Rajasthan FC vs Churchill Brothers Probable XI

Rajasthan FC

Sachin Jha, Suraj Jeet Singh Negi, Jefferson Oliveira, Amritpal Singh, Nongkhlaw, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Ragav Gupta, Yash Tripathi, Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, Dario Junior, and Richard Gadze.

Churchill Brothers

Bilal Khan, Emiliano Callegari Torre, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Lalremruata Ralte, Nishchal Chandan, Anil Rama Gaonkar, Richard Costa, Faisal Ali, Martin Chaves, Rahul Raju, and Ricardo Nicolas Dichiara.

Rajasthan FC vs Churchill Brothers Prediction

Out of the three matches Rajasthan FC have played this season, they have failed to score goals in two. Meanwhile, they have also leaked 11 goals in the defense.

At the same time, the Red Machines have done a superb job defensively in both games and they were good enough to score goals in the second game against Real Kashmir. They are expected to improve further to register successive victories.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers are expected to win this game.

Rajasthan FC vs Churchill Brothers Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel