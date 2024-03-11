Rajasthan FC vs NEROCA preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Monday, March 11, Rajasthan FC will square off against NEROCA in an I-League 2023-24 encounter at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana.

Rajasthan FC are currently ranked 10th in the I-league 2023-24 points table with just four wins in 18 matches. They have lost seven and drawn as many so far, including a 0-0 draw in their most recent outing against Namdhari FC.

On the other hand, NEROCA suffered their ninth consecutive loss (13th overall) in their previous game against Churchill Brothers by a scoreline of 3-2. Ghanefo Ansumana Kromah and Aniket Panchal scored a goal each for NEROCA. They are 12th in the league standings with seven points from 16 matches.

Rajasthan FC vs NEROCA Match Details

Match: Rajasthan FC vs NEROCA

Date and Time: March 11, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana

Rajasthan FC vs NEROCA Head-to-Head

Rajasthan FC has been dominant against NEROCA in their head-to-head encounters, securing victories in four out of six matches while two ended in a draw.

They won the reverse fixture this season in December by a scoreline of 4-3 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

Matches Played: 6

Rajasthan FC Won: 4

NEROCA Won: 0

Draw: 2

Rajasthan FC vs NEROCA Probable XI

Rajasthan FC

Sachin Jha, Suraj Jeet Singh Negi, Sairuat Kima, Jefferson Alves Oliveira, Mohit Singh Verito, Vanlalzahawma Vanlalzahawma, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Richardson Kwaku Denzell (c), Marin Mudražija

NEROCA

Soram Poirei Anganba Meitei, Surajit Seal, Likmabam Rakesh, Mohammad Sarif Khan, Ansumana Kromah, Aniket Panchal (C), Adama Coulibaly, David Simbo, Tangva Ragui, L. Singh, Darius Snorton Perwood

Rajasthan FC vs NEROCA Match Prediction

Rajasthan FC are unbeaten against NEROCA in their head-to-head encounters. Having won the reverse game in December 2023, they are the clear favorites for the upcoming game.

Prediction: Rajasthan FC are expected to win.

Rajasthan FC vs NEROCA Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel