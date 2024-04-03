The ISL 2023-24 season has seen its fair share of ups and downs, with teams competing fiercely for a spot in the playoffs. As the league progresses, each match brings its own set of challenges and surprises, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The ISL 2023-24 playoffs race is reaching its climax, with Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giants, FC Goa, Odisha FC, and Kerala Blasters already securing their spots. However, the final playoff berth remains fiercely contested, with six teams vying for the coveted position. Let's assess their chances:

Chennaiyin FC stand as a formidable contender for the final playoff spot. With 21 points from 19 games, they have a strong chance to qualify, especially considering they have three matches remaining.

Under coach Owen Coyle, the team has shown promising performances recently, including the comeback against Mohun Bagan FC, indicating a resurgence in form. Facing tough opponents like Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United, and FC Goa in their remaining fixtures, Chennaiyin FC will need to bring their A-game to secure their playoff berth. With a maximum potential of 30 points, they have the best chance to clinch the spot.

Probability of Qualification: High

#2 NorthEast United FC

Despite sitting at 11th place in the points table with 20 points in 19 games, NorthEast United FC shouldn't be underestimated. With three matches remaining, they have the potential to accumulate a maximum of 29 points.

Coach Pedro Benali has instilled a sense of optimism in the squad, and with a balanced young team, the Highlanders pose a significant threat. Their upcoming matches against Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, and Odisha FC will be crucial, but they are determined to seize the opportunity.

Probability of Qualification: Moderately High

#3 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC find themselves in a challenging position as they aim to secure the final playoff spot. With 22 points garnered from 20 games, their journey in the ISL 2023-24 season has been marked by both highs and lows. With two matches left to play, the Blues could potentially secure a maximum of 28 points.

Their upcoming clash against East Bengal promises to be a tough encounter, as East Bengal are fighting tooth and nail to secure their spot in the playoffs. Additionally, their final match against Mohun Bagan Super Giants, who are eager to clinch the ISL shield, poses another significant challenge.

Probability of Qualification: Moderately High

#4 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC currently sit at 8th place with 21 points from 20 games. The Red Miners have two matches remaining and can accumulate a maximum of 27 points. Under the guidance of coach Khalid Jamil, the team has shown signs of improvement. However, facing challenging fixtures against Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC's path to the ISL playoffs won't be easy.

Probability of Qualification: Moderate

#5 East Bengal FC

With 21 points from 20 games, East Bengal FC also have a decent chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Despite their inconsistency, recent victories, including a comeback win against Kerala Blasters, have reignited hope among fans. With matches against Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC remaining, East Bengal FC will look to capitalize on their recent momentum and secure vital points to strengthen their playoff bid.

Probability of Qualification: Moderate

#6 Punjab FC

Punjab FC have experienced a resurgence after a sloppy start to the season, amassing 21 points from 20 games. With two matches remaining against Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal FC, the Shers have the potential to secure a maximum of 26 points. The team's solid performances and motivated players indicate their determination to qualify for the ISL playoffs.

Probability of Qualification: Low