Raynier Fernandes joins FC Goa | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa have managed to rope in former Mumbai City FC midfielder Raynier Fernandes for the upcoming campaign as their quest to boost their squad continues following a disappointing season under Carlos Pena.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who spent a season-long loan with Odisha FC, was one of their star performers in guiding the club to a playoff spot.

Born in Mumbai, Raynier kicked off his career with Air India before moving to Mohun Bagan, where he went on to represent the club in the Asian tournament. Having been limited to paltry 19 appearances over two seasons, the midfielder decided to put pen to paper with Mumbai City FC in 2018.

Raynier Fernandes made 70 appearances for the club in four years before moving to Odisha FC on a season-long loan deal. Additionally, he has five international caps to his name as well.

Manolo Marquez will undoubtedly benefit from his wealth of experience in the Indian top-flight league. The Gaurs have already wrapped up the deals of Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh, Rowlin Borges, and Boris Singh to form a formidable Indian core.

"Looking forward to working with coach Manolo" - Raynier Fernandes after joining FC Goa

He can't wait to take up the field under the guidance of Manolo Marquez. Speaking on FC Goa's official website, Raynier Fernandes said:

“I like to express myself on the field. And FC Goa – their philosophy – gives me the best opportunity to do that. I am looking forward to working with coach Manolo (Marquez) and the rest of the team. This is the start of a new chapter in my football career and I am really excited about playing in Goa in front of all the diehard fans."

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's director of football, is delighted to land a player of Raynier Fernandes' quality.

“Raynier is an exceptional player whose technical prowess and astute reading of the game are truly outstanding," he said. "His creativity, vision for a pass, and ability to maneuver out of tight spaces will undoubtedly add a new dimension to our midfield."

The club also announced the departure of Edu Bedia as they continue to re-build ahead of a fresh season under Manolo Marquez.

