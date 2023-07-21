Reflecting on Sandesh Jhingan's decade of brilliance as Indian football's rock turns a new chapter

In the last decade, Indian football has witnessed significant progress, and at the core of this transformation, three exceptional individuals have played a pivotal role.

While Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu have received well-deserved acclaim, with both serving as India's reliable pillars at either end of the pitch, the third man has been equally crucial to the team's success.

Sandesh Jhingan, often seen as one of the best talents across the nation, has not only lived up to the expectations but also elevated his performance to new heights over the years. His presence has been instrumental in India's defensive improvements on the grand stage.

After winning the ISL's Emerging Player of the Year award with Kerala Blasters, Jhingan marked his debut for India in 2015. Since then, his commanding performances have consistently been the driving force behind triumphs for both the Blue Tigers and his club, be it Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, or Mohun Bagan.

While the 30-year-old defender has faced criticism for certain shortcomings in his game, it's clear that every coach still favors him on the grand stage. This raises the question of what sets him apart despite not fitting the ‘modern defender’ tag.

What makes Sandesh Jhingan special?

When the name 'Jhingan' is mentioned, images of goal-saving blocks, last-ditch tackles, and fearlessly putting his body on the line immediately come to mind.

While these traits set him apart from others, they alone don't make him special. Instead, it is his exceptional ability to read the game that truly differentiates him as India's finest defender.

As an aggressive and proactive defender, akin to Jhingan, players can often become prone to errors, with attackers holding an advantage.

However, Jhingan's skill lies in his impeccable timing and his approach to aggression. This uncanny sense of timing is the key reason why he is India’s best defender, while consistently performing at an elite level despite facing setbacks and certain limitations on the ball.

In the modern football era, a ball-playing defender who is also versatile is something that is highly valued. But players like Jhingan are certainly required to complement the ‘modern defender’, as he gives the platform for others to step out and perform.

During the last 11 games, India conceded a mere two goals, a significant improvement that directly coincided with Jhingan's return to the team. Furthermore, in the five SAFF Championship matches, the Blue Tigers conceded just 19 shots inside the box.

It's worth noting that seven of these shots were conceded during the semi-finals against Lebanon, the game in which Jhingan was absent due to suspension. Both the data and the eye test reveal the exact areas where his greatest abilities lie.

Leadership and mentality – the driving force behind Jhingan’s success

Exactly two years ago, Jhingan was awarded the AIFF Player of the Year on his 28th birthday for his performances for Mohun Bagan and the national team. But merely a year prior, the 30-year-old faced a career-threatening ACL injury that sidelined him for an extended period.

Nevertheless, Jhingan's resilience and unwavering mentality in bouncing back were truly remarkable. He has become an exemplar for others, showing that even significant setbacks are mere hurdles in his path, and with the right mindset, they can be overturned.

Another one of his strengths lies in his leadership, in the sense that it elevates the performance of those around him. The young defensive core of India, comprising talents like Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, and Nikhil Poojary, among others, has greatly profited from Jhingan's influential presence and his communication in organizing the defense.

Along with his evident on-field abilities, these intangible qualities are what make Jhingan truly special and establish him as a complete footballer in every sense.

As he turns 30, he still continues to grow from strength to strength just as India sets foot into a new era, wherein he will look to assume a pivotal role.