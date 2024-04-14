Reliance Football Development League 2024: Preview, groups, and live-streaming details

The National Group Stage of the third season of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL 2024) began on Friday, April 12. Notably, 57 teams played around ten matches each during regional qualifiers, which ended on April 10. The top 20 teams made it to the national round of the competitions.

The National qualifiers will see the 20 teams divided into four groups of five teams each. The team that finishes atop each group will earn qualification for the Next Gen Cup 2024.

The Group A teams will compete at Reliance Corporate Park Football Ground in Navi Mumbai, and Group B teams will be in action at EMS Stadium in Kozhikode. The University of Delhi Stadium will host the Group C matches, while the Group D matches will be played at the Duler Football Stadium in Madpusa.

How did each team qualify for the National Group Stage of Reliance Football Development League 2024?

1. East Bengal - East region champions

2. Mohun Bagan SG - East region runners-up

3. Adamas United SA - East region 3rd

4. FC Goa - Goa region champions

5. Dempo SC - Goa region runners-up

6. Pax of Nagoa SC - Goa region 3rd

7. Muthoot FA - Kerala region champions

8. Kerala Blasters - Kerala region runners-up

9. Parappur FC - Kerala region 3rd

10. NorthEast United - Meghalaya-Assam region champions

11. Home Missions FC - Mizoram region champions

12. RFYC - Mumbai region champions

13. Glorious Mothers FC - Mumbai region runners-up

14. Mumbai City - Mumbai region 3rd

15. Punjab FC - North region champions

16. Delhi FC - North region runners-up

17. Sudeva Delhi - North Region 3rd

18. Bengaluru FC - South region champions

19. Roots FC - South region runners-up

20. Chennaiyin FC - South region 3rd

Reliance Football Development League 2024: Groups

Group A: RFYC, Kerala Blasters FC, Dempo SC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC

Group B: Parappur FC, Roots FC, Muthoot FA, FC Goa, Mighty Young Joe

Group C: Home Missions FC, Adamas United SA, Delhi FC, East Bengal FC, North East United FC

Group D: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Pax of Nagua SC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Mumbai City, Punjab FC

Reliance Football Development League 2023: Live-Streaming Details

To watch RFDL 2024, fans can tune in to the official YouTube channel of the Reliance Foundation Development League.