Reports: Bengaluru FC set to sign Spaniard Nili Perdomo | ISL Transfer News

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News

24 Jan 2020, 23:12 IST SHARE

Nili Perdomo spent a season at FC Barcelona (Picture: Marca)

Defending ISL champions Bengaluru FC are imminently set to announce the signature of Spanish player Nili Perdomo, if reports from Spain are to be believed.

According to Tinta Amarilla, a digital portal based in the Canary Islands, where Perdomo hails from, the versatile former Barcelona B player is set to sign a short-term contract with the Blues, who have already signed Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown in the January transfer window.

Raphael Augusto has not featured for Bengaluru since their Christmas Day loss to ATK, with the Brazilian having suffered a knee injury, and if the Blues do confirm Nili's arrival, it could well be as a replacement for Augusto.

Nili is primarily a right-back, but his versatility has been visible at all his clubs so far, with the Spaniard having slotted in as a right winger, and even as a central attacking midfielder. A youth product of UD Las Palmas, Nili made nine appearances for his hometown club in the 2015-16 season, after they had gained promotion to La Liga.

He then moved on, to Barcelona, where he spent one season as a member of the Blaugrana's B team, before moving to Albacete.

While with Barcelona's second string side, he trained with the first-team and was even part of a pre-season tour under then manager Luis Enrique.

Nili's most recent club was Platanias in Greece, with whom he spent two seasons, scoring 11 goals in 45 appearances. He is currently a free agent, having left the Greek side at the end of 2019.

Bengaluru made a couple of similar signings last season as well, with Alex Barrera and Luisma Villa coming into their squad to replace Erik Paartalu, who was injured, and Chencho Gyeltshen, who had moved to NEROCA FC.

Bengaluru are currently top of the ISL, a point ahead of ATK and FC Goa, but the Blues have played a game more than both their closest rivals. Bengaluru's next ISL assignment comes against Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on the 30th of January.