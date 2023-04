RGP vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 12th, 2023

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGP) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the upcoming Hero Super Cup 2023 Group A fixture on Wednesday, April 12. The EMS Stadium in Kozhikode will host the contest between the two sides.

RoundGlass Punjab head into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 loss against Kerala Blasters FC, while Bengaluru FC drew the game 1-1 vs Sreenidi Deccan FC. Javi Hernandez scored the lone goal of the evening for the Blues as they secured one point from the game.

Match Details

Match: RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGP) vs Bengaluru FC (BFC), Group A

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 12; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode

Squads to choose from

RoundGlass Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, and Jaskarenvir Singh.

Defenders: Aleksandar Ignjatovic (Serbia), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Deepak Devrani, Shankar Sampingiraj, Hmingthanmawia, Suresh Meitei, Naocha Singh, and Mohammed Salah.

Midfielders: Freddy Lallawmawma, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Ajay Chhetri, Ashis Pradhan, Maheson Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Juan Carlos Nellar (Argentina), and Juan Mera (Spain).

Forwards: Krishnananda Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Aphaoba Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, and Luka Majcen (Slovenia).

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrit Gope, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Prabir Das, Namgyal Bhutia, Wungngayam Muirang, Robin Yadav, Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Pablo Perez, Ashish Jha, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Thoi Singh, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Shreyas Ketkar.

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Udanta Singh.

Predicted Starting XI

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGP)

Kiran Kumar Limbu, Suresh Meitei, Hmingthanmawia Naocha, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Mohammed Salah, Freddy Lallawmawma, Juan Carlos Nellar, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen.

Bengaluru FC (BFC)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Bruno Ramires, Naorem Roshan Singh, Prabir Das, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

RGP vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juan Carlos Nellar, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Salah, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Luka Majcen.

Captain: Javi Hernandez | Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Hmingthanmawia Naocha, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Juan Mera, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Captain: Naorem Roshan Singh | Vice-Captain: Bruno Ramires

