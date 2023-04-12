RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news, and more | Hero Super Cup 2023

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with RoundGlass Punjab FC in the Group A fixture of the Hero Super Cup. The game is scheduled to be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Wednesday, April 12.

The Blues are on the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw against I-League outfit Sreenidi Deccan FC. They looked threatening early in the game, with Javi Hernandez opening up a lead within ten minutes.

However, Simon Grayson’s side were guilty of missed opportunities, and the Deccan Warriors duly punished them with an equalizer.

Bengaluru FC were on a miraculous run to secure their spot in the ISL final, but they will need to turn things around quickly to qualify for the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup.

With Kerala Blasters emerging victorious in their first game, anything other than a victory could end BFC’s hopes of finishing top of Group A.

Meanwhile, their opponent, RoundGlass Punjab FC, stumbled to a 3-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters. While the scoreline suggests a comfortable win for the Blasters, the Warriors were certainly resilient at the back, while also posing problems on the other end of the field.

They were on the back of seven consecutive victories in the I-League to seal the league in style. Head coach Staikos Vergetis has done a commendable job with the squad and will hope that his team can reduce individual errors and be clinical in front of goal.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Bengaluru FC: Team News

RoundGlass Punjab FC have no injury concerns after an intense game against Kerala Blasters. Vergetis, however, could rotate his backline considering the individual errors that cost his side.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, also have a fully fit squad at their disposal. Head coach Simon Grayson handed 18-year-old Lalremtluanga Fanai a debut and he did not let his manager down. He could replace Suresh Singh Wangjam in midfield who played ninety minutes against Sreendi Deccan FC.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted lineup

RoundGlass Punjab FC: Kiran Kumar Limbu; Hmingthanmawia, Mohamed Salah, Suresh Meitei; Ajay Chhetri, Freddy Lallawmawma, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Brandon Vanlalremdika; Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Juan Carlos Nellar.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Noarem Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, and Roy Krishna.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Prediction

Bengaluru FC faltered in the first game of the Super Cup, but they certainly have the quality to bounce back and secure a victory. While the game is expected to be tight, the Blues have the edge, considering their squad depth and firepower in attack.

Prediction: RoundGlass Punjab 1-2 Bengaluru FC.

