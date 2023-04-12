RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: When and where to watch the Hero Super Cup 2023 match?

I-League 2022-23 champions RoundGlass Punjab FC will turn their attention to Bengaluru FC in their second Group A game of the Hero Super Cup at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Wednesday, April 12.

The Punjab-based club started their campaign with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Kerala Blasters, leaving them at the bottom of the points table.

RoundGlass Punjab head coach Staikos Vergetis is aware of the threat that Bengaluru FC pose and is focusing on his team's defensive strategy to minimize their opponent's counter-attacking impact.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding individual mistakes that cost them the game against Kerala Blasters and improving their overall performance today.

Meanwhile, the Blues, who narrowly missed out on the ISL title, were held to a 1-1 draw by Sreenidi Deccan FC in their Super Cup opener, leaving them in second place in Group B, behind arch-rivals Kerala Blasters.

Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson is confident in his team's abilities and is looking to build on the positives from their previous game. He believes that the Blues could have scored more goals in the first 20 minutes, which could have made their job easier against Sreenidi Deccan.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC, Hero Super Cup 2023, Group A.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast details of the Hero Super Cup 2023 tie

The Group A match of the Hero Super Cup 2023 between RoundGlass Punjab and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India from 8.30 pm IST on April 12.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC: Livestream details of the Hero Super Cup 2023 tie

The Super Cup clash between the Warriors and the Blues can also be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India from 8.30 pm IST on April 12.

Poll : 0 votes