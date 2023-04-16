RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for Hero Super Cup 2023 tie

Sreenidi Deccan FC, ignited by playoff hopes, will lock horns with I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC in a Hero Super Cup 2023 encounter at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium on Sunday, April 16.

The Deccan Warriors are level on points with Bengaluru FC, who will face Kerala Blasters in their final group-stage game. Hence, it's a must-win game for Sreenidi Deccan to qualify for the semi-finals from Group A.

RoundGlass Punjab FC, on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign so far with two losses in two games against Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters. Although the Punjab-based outfit have nothing to play for but pride, they will look to end their tournament on a high.

Despite the contrasting situations, both teams will be looking to approach this game with a strong mentality. Sreenidi head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto stated that they will approach the game with a strong mentality and tactical plan to do their best.

RoundGlass Punjab head coach Staikos Vergetis also insisted that they will try to be competitive and end their season on a positive note. Both coaches agreed that the previous results between the two teams won't have any impact on this match.

The two teams faced each other twice during the Hero I-League season, with RoundGlass Punjab winning the first game 2-1, and Sreenidi Deccan winning the second by a 4-0 margin.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Match Details

Match: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, Group B of Hero Super Cup 2023

Date & Time: Sunday, April 16; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Manjeri Payyanad Stadium.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Predicted Lineups

RoundGlass Punjab FC: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Suresh Meitei, Hmingthanmawia Naocha, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Mohammed Salah, Freddy Lallawmawma, Juan Carlos Nellar, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen.

Sreenidi Deccan FC: Aryan Lamba, Arijit Bagui, Asheer Akhtar, Mohammed Awal, Bijay Chhetri, Faysal Shayesteh, Rosenberg Gabriel, Stanislas Anikra, Phalguni Singh, David Castaneda, Louis Ogana.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: When and where to watch the match?

There will be no official telecast or live-streaming of the match between RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Prediction

Football has a habit of being an unpredictable affair, however, if form is anything to go by, Sreenidi Deccan are the clear favorites. While RoundGlass Punjab FC have lost both their matches, the Deccan Warriors have managed to take four points from their two games against the ISL sides. But the I-League champions will be eager to prove their mettle in their final match of the Super Cup.

Prediction: RoundGlass Punjab FC 1-3 Sreenidi Deccan FC

