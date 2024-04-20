Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC in race to sign Elsinho; Jamshedpur FC keen on extending contract: Reports

Both Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC are in the race to sign defender Elsinho while Jamshedpur FC is keen on extending the Brazilian's contract, according to 90nd Stoppage. It is now up to the player to decide his next move. The centre-back who joined the Red Miners in July 2023 featured in all 22 matches during the 2023-24 ISL and even contributed an assist for his club.

The 33-year-old was a vital cog in Jamshedpur FC's line-up this season, operating at the heart of their defense. Given his immense experience of playing for several Brazilian, Mexican, and Spanish clubs in addition to his ISL familiarity, it will be a major boost if either of the clubs (Chennaiyin FC or Punjab FC) acquire his services for the upcoming season of Indian football. Elsinho's current contract with Jamshedpur FC expires on May 31, 2024.

A disappointing season of Indian football for Jamshedpur FC

Having finished third in their group comprising Mumbai City FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC failed to qualify for the knockouts at the 2023 Durand Cup.

Poor performances in the first leg matches of the 2023-24 ISL forced the club management to replace Scott Cooper who was at the helm. Khalid Jamil took over the reins when the club was reeling at the 10th spot on the points table with just two victories in 12 matches.

Although they made it past the group stage of the 2024 Indian Super Cup in their new head coach's first assignment, a 2-0 semifinal defeat against the eventual winners East Bengal FC saw them crash out of the tournament.

With 21 points from 22 matches, Khalid Jamil's men had a disappointing finish to their 2023-24 ISL campaign, finishing 11th among 12 teams in the standings. Meanwhile, Staikos Vergetis' Punjab FC finished eighth with 24 points while the Chennaiyin FC have made it to the playoffs, finishing sixth. The Marina Machans who are also in the fray to sign Elsinho will be facing FC Goa in Fatorda on Saturday, April 20, for a place in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback