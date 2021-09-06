Durand Cup 2021 Jamshedpur FC preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Indian Super League outfit Jamshedpur FC will kickstart their Durand Cup 2021 campaign against Sudeva Delhi FC on September 6 (Monday). The match is scheduled to take place at the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata.

The club will play their second and third group stage matches against the Army Green Football Club and FC Goa on September 10 & 17, respectively. The Red Miners and Gaurs are the two teams from ISL that will compete in Group D of the 130th edition of the Durand Cup.

Jamshedpur FC will take five senior team players along with them to Kolkata for the prestigious competition. The five players are goalkeepers Niraj Kumar & Vishal Yadav, defender Sandip Mandi and midfielders Jitendra Singh and Bhupender Singh.

Durand Cup 2021: Jamshedpur FC Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 6 – 3:00 pm – Jamshedpur FC vs Sudeva Delhi, MB

September 10 – 3:00 pm – Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green, MB

September 17 – 3:00 pm – Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, VYBK

Where to watch Jamshedpur FC's matches?

Addatimes has acquired the rights to live stream all matches for the 130th edition of the Durand Cup. They will be live streaming Jamshedpur FC's matches for fans in India.

Fans will have to purchase a pass of INR 179 to watch the Durand Cup 2021. The pass is for the complete season.

Jamshedpur FC squad for Durand Cup

Goalkeepers: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Yadav, Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami

Defenders: Sandip Mandi, Rishi, Piush Thakuri, Kojam Beyong, Saphaba Singh Telem, Aryan Sonowal, Gopal Hembrom, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo

Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Bhupender Singh, Anand Kumar, Keisam Angelo Singh, Nayan Tamang, Robin Das, Advait Sumbly, Hijam Lenin Singh, Khullakpam Sakir Ali, Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei, Phijam Vikash Singh, Deepak Hansda

Forwards: Nikhil Barla, Lalruatmawia

