FC Goa in advanced talks to sign Mumbai City FC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz - Reports

FC Goa are in advanced talks to sign Mumbai City FC forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz, according to IFTWC - Indian Football. With the Islanders not keen on extending the player's contract, which expires in May 2024, the Argentine is all set to leave the club that he joined in July 2022.

Diaz, who has also represented the Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL, has so far featured in 14 matches for Petr Kratky's Mumbai City this season and has eight goals to his name. He was instrumental in Mumbai City FC's 2022-23 ISL League Winners' Shield victory, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz is also the joint top goal scorer in the history of the club having scored 25 times in just 50 appearances across all competitions. His departure will be a major blow for Mumbai who will be losing one of their prominent goal scorers.

For FC Goa though, it will be a huge addition to their already strong attacking line-up for the next season.

Will it be two in a row Mumbai City FC?

With 47 points from 21 matches, Mumbai City FC are in a very good position to successfully defend their ISL League Winners' Shield. Next up, they will be facing the second-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their last league game of this season on Monday, April 15, in Kolkata.

Despite a managerial change mid-season, they have been dominant throughout possessing a goal difference of +24. The 47 points they have bagged so far are the most points by any team in a single ISL season. Anything less than a victory for the Mariners against Bengaluru FC on Thursday at the Sree Kanteerava would hand the league leaders their third ISL League Winners' Shield even before the top-of-the-table clash kicks off on Monday.