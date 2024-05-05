Kerala Blasters FC set to sign defender Naocha Singh on a permanent deal: Reports

Kerala Blasters FC are all set to sign defender Naocha Singh on a permanent deal after agreeing terms with the player who was on loan from Mumbai City FC, according to IFTWC - Indian Football.

Naocha, 24, who was a part of the victorious Punjab FC squad that went on to win the 2022-23 I-League, joined Kerala on loan from the Islanders in July 2023.

The left-back has also represented TRAU, East Bengal FC, NEROCA FC, and Gokulam Kerala FC in his career so far. Apart from clinching the 2019 Durand Cup, Naocha also won the 2020-21 I-League title with the Malabarians.

In the 2023-24 Indian Football season, Naocha Singh played 21 matches for Ivan Vukomanovic's men across all three competitions - the Durand Cup, Indian Super Cup, and ISL.

Given his versatility, ISL experience, and proven credentials, it is a great deal for the Kerala Blasters FC in addition to the fact that Naocha is just 24 and has already won three major national titles.

Kerala Blasters FC had a forgettable season this year

The 2023-24 season began on a disappointing note for the Kerala Blasters FC as they failed to qualify for the knockouts. The Blasters finished third in Group C behind Gokulam Kerala FC, Bengaluru FC, and Indian Air Force in the Durand Cup.

Although they were on top of the 2023-24 ISL standings while heading into the 2024 Indian Super Cup after the first leg matches, they failed to replicate their form in the tournament finishing third in Group B, which comprised Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, and Shillong Lajong FC.

Eventually in the 2023-24 ISL though, the three-time runner-up who finished fifth in the table with 33 points from 22 matches, crashed out having suffered a 1-2 loss against Odisha FC in the knockout playoffs fixture held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.