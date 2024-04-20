Three ISL clubs in the fray to sign Aizawl FC forward Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia: Reports

Three Indian Super League (ISL) clubs namely Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC, and the newly promoted Mohammedan SC are in the fray to sign Aizawl FC forward Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, according to 90nd Stoppage.

A tight battle is going on among the three teams to secure the services of this young and exciting prospect who had a stellar 2023-24 I-League. With 15 goals and three assists in 20 games, Lalbiaknia finished as the highest goal scorer of the season among Indian players.

In addition, the 23-year-old also broke the previous joint record for most goals in a single season held by talisman Sunil Chhetri and Mohammed Rafi. Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia finished third on the list of the season's top goal scorers, only behind Alex Sanchez (Gokulam Kerala FC) and Richardson Denzell (Rajasthan United).

The Mizoram-based player, who joined Aizawl FC in June 2023, also scored a sensational hattrick in his team's 3-1 away victory against NEROCA FC in November last year. The upcoming 2024-25 season of Indian Football is certainly going to be a turning point in the prolific goal scorer's career, who is already knocking on the doors of the national team with his eye-catching performances.

An unforgettable season for Mohammedan Sporting Club

Mohammedan Sporting Club had an unforgettable 2023-24 I-League season as they were crowned the champions, having secured 52 points in 24 matches, four ahead of the second-placed Sreenidi Deccan. With this, they became only the second club to be promoted to the ISL after Punjab FC.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC who are also in the race to sign Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, finished eighth in their first ISL season with 24 points from 22 matches. The other club vying to acquire the forward — Jamshedpur FC — had a disappointing season, finishing 11th among 12 teams with 21 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback