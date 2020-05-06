ISL Transfers: Odisha FC set to sign George D'Souza from Sporting Clube de Goa

George D'Souza in action for Sporting Clube de Goa in GPL this season

ISL club Odisha FC are set to sign George D'Souza from Goa Pro League club Sporting Clube de Goa for the upcoming season, Sportskeeda has learnt. The 25-year-old played as a left-back for the former I-League side and scored four goals in their campaign.

George D'Souza is known for his defensive strength, free-kick taking abilities and for coming up with timely assists. Sporting Clube de Goa led the points table with 44 points from 20 games when the Goa Pro League got suspended midway due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

A host of ISL clubs were interested in D'Souza's signature, including FC Goa. But the Gaurs settled for Salgaocar's Sanson Pereira in the end.

George D'Souza graduated from SESA Football Academy before penning a long-term deal with Sporting. A couple of I-League and ISL clubs were also interested in acquiring his services earlier but negotiations broke down after the Goan club began asking for a transfer fee.

Narayan Das played as a left-back for Odisha FC in the 2019-20 season of ISL, with the India international accumulating one assist in 18 appearances.

Odisha FC looking to overhaul their Indian contingent

Jerry Mawihmingthanga was one of the bright sparks in Odisha FC's campaign this season

After an underwhelming ISL campaign where the GMS Inc. owned side once again failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing sixth in the points table, Odisha FC are looking to revamp their Indian contingent.

Kamaljit Singh and Ravi Kumar, Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC custodians respectively, are primed to join Odisha FC whereas Aizawl FC duo Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzuava are expected to jump the ship from I-League to ISL. TRAU FC's right-wing player Premjit Singh is also set to sign with Odisha FC.

This year he showed what a great talent he is. But this is just his first step. I can’t wait for him to grow and develop into the man and player I know he can be. I hope he inspires the kids of Odisha that with hard work and patience you can reach your dreams.".... pic.twitter.com/D9i2hDQyoG — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) April 29, 2020

Odisha FC are known for giving opportunities to youngsters as the likes of Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Gaurav Bora, Vinit Rai, Arshdeep Singh and Shubham Sarangi have all been an integral part of the team's starting line-up in the previous season of ISL.

Odisha FC have parted ways with their head coach Josep Gombau and are on the lookout for a new manager. Gombau helmed the franchise for two seasons.