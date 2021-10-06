SAFF Championship 2021: India vs Sri Lanka preview, prediction, line-ups and more

India will face Sri Lanka on Matchday 3 of the SAFF Championship 2021 on Thursday, 7th October at the Maldives National Football Stadium.

India got themselves off to a decent start, playing out a 1-1 draw against a tough 10-man Bangladeshi side. Sunil Chhetri struck home a goal in the 26th minute, giving India a 1-0 lead going into half-time.

India had the upper hand when Bangladesh went down to ten men. But Bangladesh managed to get back into the game with Yeasin Arafat's brilliant strike in the 74th minute. India were decent throughout the game, having a lot of possession and will hope to come out on top against Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have had a terrible start to their SAFF Championship campaign. They have lost both their matches to Bangladesh (1-0) and Nepal (3-2) respectively. However, the Sri Lankans will look to put both their losses behind them and get back to winning ways.

SAFF Championship 2021: India vs Sri Lanka Predicted Line-ups

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Seriton Fernandes, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh Manvir Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Sunil Chhetri

Sri Lanka: Suraj Perera, Marvin Hamilton, Ahmed Razeek, Mohamed Aakib, Charitha Mudiyanselage, Migala Chalana Chaman, Chamod Dilshan, Fernando, Dillon De Silva, Kavindu Ishan

SAFF Championship 2021: Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka

Eurosport and Eurosport HD will provide the live stream of the SAFF Championship 2021 match between India and Sri Lanka. Fans can also follow the team's website and social media accounts for match updates.

SAFF Championship 2021: India vs Sri Lanka Prediction

India start as overwhelming favorites to win this encounter against Sri Lanka. The seven-time champions boast a powerful lineup and have been the better of the two sides so far in this competition. Considering the form and strength of the teams, we predict a 2-0 win for India.

