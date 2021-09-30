SAFF Championship 2021: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh preview, prediction, line-ups and more

Sri Lanka will be up against Bangladesh on Matchday 1 of the SAFF Championship 2021 on Friday, 1st October. It will be held at the Maldives National Football Stadium. Both sides have some decent players in their lineup and would want to begin their campaign on a positive note.

Sri Lanka didn’t have a great run in the World Cup Qualifiers this year as they suffered two defeats against Lebanon (3-2) and South Korea (5-0) respectively. Also, they haven’t won a single game in the last two years and are on an 8-game winless streak. They will be in desperate need of a victory and will aim to start the tournament with a win.

Bangladesh featured in two friendlies in September but had a disappointing outing as they lost to Palestine (2-0) and Kyrgyzstan (4-1). They are also on a seven-game winless streak and are eager to break that with a win in this encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 Predicted Line-ups

Sri Lanka: Sujan Perera, Harsha Fernando, Sunil Roshan Appuhamy, Charitha Rathnayake, Duckson Puslas, Kavindu Ishan, Dillon De Silva, Edison Figurado, Aman Faizer, Rifkhan Mohamed, Mohamed Shifan

Bangladesh: Anisur Rahman Zico, Yeasin Arafat, Razaul Karim, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Mohammad Hridoy, Jamal Bhuyan, Saad Uddin, Rakib Hossain, Mohammad Ibrahim, Matin Miah, Suman Reza.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 Where to watch

The SAFF Championship 2021 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be streamed live on T Sports (Bangladesh) and T Sports Youtube (Worldwide). Fans can also follow the match's updates to the team’s website and social media handles.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 Prediction

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is likely to be an exciting one. Both teams are going through a tough period and would like to get their campaigns off to a good start. We expect the game to end in a 2-2 draw.

