SAFF Championship 2021: Sri Lanka vs Nepal preview, prediction, line-ups and more

Sri Lanka will face Nepal in the Matchday 2 of the SAFF Championship 2021 on Saturday, October 4th at the Maldives National Football Stadium. Both teams have had contrasting starts to their campaign.

Sri Lanka did not have a good start to their SAFF Championship campaign having gone down 1-0 in their previous game against Bangladesh. They fought hard until the last minute but failed to put it past the net. The Lankans will now be looking forward to winning this game and avenging their setback.

Nepal, on the other hand, won their game against defending champions Maldives 1-0 courtesy to a excellent late goal by Manish Dangi in the 86th minute. They will be high on confidence after that win. The Nepalese team will aim to keep their winning momentum in this match against the Lankans.

SAFF Championship 2021: Sri Lanka vs Nepal Predicted Line-ups

Sri Lanka: Suraj Perera, Jude Supan, Charitha Mudiyanselage, Duckson Puslas, Chamod Dilshan, Fernando, Ahmed Razeek, Migala Chalana Chaman, Asikumar Rahuman, Kavindu Ishan, Marvin Hamilton

Nepal: Kiran Chemzong, Gautam Shreshta, Ananta Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Suman Aryal, Sujal Shreshta, Tej Tamang, Pujan Uparkoti, Rohit Chand, Anjan Bista, Nawayug Shrestha

SAFF Championship 2021: Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Nepal

The SAFF Championship 2021 match between Sri Lanka and Nepal will be streamed live on TSports. Fans can also follow match updates on the team’s website and social media handles.

SAFF Championship 2021: Sri Lanka vs Nepal Prediction

Also Read

Nepal will start as favorites to win this SAFF Championship encounter against Sri Lanka. They come into this game on the back off a great game against the Maldives and are expected to repeat their exploits. According to our predictions, Nepal will win this match 2-0 against Sri Lanka.

Also Read: SAFF Championship 2021 guide to opposition: India vs Bangladesh

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far