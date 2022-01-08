SC East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City FC - Player ratings as the Islanders succumb to yet another disappointment

SC East Bengal played out a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. It was match no. 52 of ISL this season and took place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

SC East Bengal, under interim head coach Renedy Singh, have looked more compact than they had earlier this season. The side have managed two draws in two consecutive games since Renedy Singh took over from predecessor Jose Manuel Diaz.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC have looked off color in the past few games, especially after the defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in December. The Islanders have had two draws and a defeat, which for them is very unusual given their standards from last season.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from this nail-biting ISL 2021-22 contest.

SC East Bengal Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharja (7): Arindam was strong under the cross bar. He made decisive saves and his outing was considerably better.

Joyner Lourenco (N/A): Joyner spent very little time in the game and went off injured.

Adil Khan (7): Adil Khan was a rock in the heart of the SC East Bengal defense. His positioning and tackling were spot on for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Hira Mondal (7): Hira Mondal has been the most consistent player for SC East Bengal so far in ISL 2021-22. His recoveries have been technically perfect.

Amarjit Kiyam (6.5): Amarjit has been decent even after being deployed outside his usual position.

Sourav Das (7): Sourav Das was a revelation for SC East Bengal today. He shielded the centre-backs and made sure Mumbai City FC did not penetrate through his zone.

Lalrinliana Hnamte (6): The midfielder was decent against Mumbai City FC.

Wahengbam Luwang (6.5): Partnered Sourav Das in midfield and was good with his responsibilities.

Bikash Jairu (6): Bikash had a decent outing against the Islanders. His main problem was decision making in the final third. Bikash's habit of trying to launch crosses into the box is usually unsuccessful.

Thongkosiem Haokip (6.5): Semboi was a good partner to Daniel and made some good runs during transitions.

Daniel Chukwu (6): He had a good game in patches. He was able to hold onto possession allowing his teammates to get into advantageous positions but had some poor movement off the ball.

Substitutes:

Ankit Mukherjee (6.5): Ankit Mukherjee was effective in keeping Bipin Singh silent for most of the game.

Darren Sidoel (6): Darren had a decent game. Was not very impactful during his time on the pitch.

Mohammad Rafique (6.5): Added more experience in the middle of the park since his introduction.

Jackichand Singh (N/A): Came on in the dying moments of the game. Did not make any significant impact.

Balwant Singh (N/A): Came on in the dying moments of the game. Did not make any significant impact.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Phurba Lachenpa (6): Had a decent game under the bar for Mumbai City FC. He did not face too many threats from the opposition.

Amey Ranawade (5.5): Amey was disappointing against SC East Bengal. His overlapping runs were not timed right along with his positioning off the ball. This made Mumbai City FC's right flank a lot less functional.

Mourtada Fall (5.5): Since his return to action post suspension, the Mumbai City FC skipper has not been in the best shape.

Rahul Bheke (6): Rahul Bheke was the better one out of the two centre-backs for the Islanders against SC East Bengal.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (6): Vignesh has not been the brightest player since his return from injury. However, he was decent off the ball, allowing Bipin Singh to play freely.

Lalengmawia (6): Although Apuia covered a lot of ground, his link-up with midfield partner Ahmed Jahouh did not sit well for Des Buckingham's side.

Ahmed Jahouh (5.5): None of his passes were on point against the Red and Gold brigade. His movement was not good and that affected Mumbai City FC's build-up.

Raynier Fernandes (5.5): Raynier had a poor game against SC East Bengal.

Cassio Gabriel (5.5): One of the biggest problems Cassio has had replacing Hugo Boumous in the Mumbai City FC setup is that he tends to be more of a second striker than a playmaker. Hence, it creates huge gaps within the double pivot, the wingers and the forward.

Bipin Singh (6): The Mumbai City FC winger has been a shadow of his former self and was no exception against SC East Bengal.

Igor Angulo (5.5): Igor was exceptionally off-color against SC East Bengal. His presence was not felt inside the box.

Substitutes:

Bradden Inman (6): Had a decent game. Tried to make an impact different from Cassio.

Vinit Rai (6): Vinit made a quiet debut against SC East Bengal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ygor Catatau (6): Tried to make an instant impact since coming on. Moved around the opposition box looking for more space but was not effective in doing so.

Edited by Aditya Singh