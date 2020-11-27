SC East Bengal 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player Ratings as the Mariners win Kolkata Derby | ISL 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan were a little too strong after a pulsating 90 minutes of the first Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League (ISL). SC East Bengal showed composure and promise but eventually fell prey to lack of team cohesion and match fitness. ATK Mohun Bagan scored twice in the second half as they go top of the table.

Here's how the players performed on the night:

SC East Bengal

Starting XI

Debjit Majumdar (6/10): The experienced shot-stopper was decent throughout the game. He made some key saves to deny the likes of Javier Hernandez and Roy Krishna on multiple occasions. However, the first goal showed the lack of fitness of Debjit Majumdar.

Scott Neville (6/10): Neville was resolute and disciplined throughout the entirety of the 90 minutes. He gave several key passes to the likes of Matti Steinmann and Loken Meitei in the midfield to build moves up the pitch. However, the first goal, which was scored by Roy Krishna, went through his legs, marking a blot on his positioning early into the second half.

Rana Gharami (4/10): The former Mohammmedan SC defender was below average in the game. He gave up the ball way too easily and came second when challenging for aerial and physical duels. He also failed to mark the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams effectively.

Daniel Fox (7/10): The leader of the side as well as the defense, Daniel Fox was extremely composed in his game. He straightened out the defense lines and built up several attacking moves up the pitch. Fox was decent in defensive and attacking aerial duels as well.

Narayan Das (3/10): The left-back lacked precision and quality in his game play. He conceded a lot of fouls and had communication problems with the goalkeeper and the other defenders in the team. He failed to keep a check on the runs of Prabir Das.

Matti Steinmann (7/10): Arguably the best man on the pitch in the first half, the German central midfielder was a visionary for most parts of the game. Steinmann provided good link up play with Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma in the midfield, which posed problems for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Loken Meitei (6/10): Meitei was few of the better players on the pitch for SC East Bengal. He was quick on the wings and swung in some brilliant cross-the-field balls to find the forwards upfront. He linked up on occasions with Jacques Maghoma and showed future promise.

Surchandra Singh (7/10): The former Mumbai City FC and Real Kashmir winger was the best Indian player on the field. His tantalizing runs down the wings and the ability to get away from his markers troubled the ATK Mohun Bagan defense. His crosses found Balwant Singh on several occasions but were skewed away.

Anthony Pilkington (7.5/10): The Irish international showed quality and intent in his play. He was very involved throughout the game and caused problems in the ATK Mohun Bagan defense. He had some shots saved and passes not converted into goals.

Jacques Maghoma (4/10): Jacques Maghoma failed to do justice to his experience and quality. He was casual in his approach and made some schoolboy errors in the midfield and gave up possession way too cheaply at times.

Balwant Singh (3/10): Balwant Singh was below average. He missed several sitters and his postioning was also out of sync with his team.

Substitutes

Abhishek Ambekar (NA)

Mohammed Rafique (NA)

Wahengbam Luwang (NA)

SC East Bengal were decent (Image courtesy: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan

Starting XI

Arindam Bhattacharya (7/10): Arindam Bhattacharya made several key saves to deny the likes of Anthony Pilkington and Surchandra Singh. He was tested not too often but proved his excellence and ability when needed.

Pritam Kotal (8/10): The team captain showed his caliber yet again with his exceptional leadership skills. He maintained the defensive line by his leadership skills and was impressive down the wings to cut off supply to Balwant Singh.

Tiri (8/10): Tiri was testament to the fact that his experience is one of the most important factors to ATK Mohun Bagan. His aerial ability along with the exceptional ball-tracking and tackling skills left no room for SC East Bengal to have clear-cut chances on goal.

Sandesh Jhingan (8/10): Jhingan was decent as well. His combination play with Tiri at the heart of the ATK Mohun Bagan central defense was very well settled and in proper sync.

Prabir Das (7/10): The rising right winger was excellent as usual. He ran down the wings and was a problem for Rana Gharami and Narayan Das. His ball from his own half led to the stunning goal by Manvir Singh.

Subhasish Bose (7/10): Bose was barely tested on the right wing. He looked settled and stayed rooted to his positions and was composed.

Javier Hernandez (8/10): Javi's versatile approach in the game blocked up all passes to Balwant Singh upfront and he also indulged in a trinity with Roy Krishna and David Williams upfront.

Carl McHugh (8/10): McHugh was adjudged the Hero of the Match and rightfully so. After a dismal performance in the midfield in the first half, he stepped up. In the second half, he won most of the duels and cut off any supply to SC East Bengal midfielders from the back.

And the Hero of the Match, for his assured performance in the #KolkataDerby, goes to Carl McHugh 💪#SCEBATKMB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/n56zO46M8U — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 27, 2020

Jayesh Rane (6/10): Rane played second fiddle to his East Bengal opponents. He was run over on multiple occasions and was not at his best.

Roy Krishna (7/10): Roy Krishna was marked well by Scott Neville and Daniel Fox throughout the game. However, the Fijian showed his quality in the one chance he got as he fired one in from a distance beyond Debjit Majumdar's reach to open the scoring.

David Williams (6/10): David Williams struggled and failed to play his usual game. He was kept at bay by Scott Neville and Daniel Fox.

Substitutions

Bradden Inman (NA)

Sumit Rathi (NA)

Glan Martins (NA)

Pronay Haldar (6/10): Haldar replaced Jayesh Rane in the midfield and provided an added option in defense for ATK Mohun Bagan. He intercepted key passes and made some decent tackles to put on hold the incoming East Bengal moves.