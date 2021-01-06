SC East Bengal 1-1 FC Goa: Player ratings as Murgaonkar cancels out Enobakhare wonder-goal | ISL 2020-21

SC East Bengal held FC Goa to a 1-1 draw in their ISL encounter at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. The Red and Gold Brigade were reduced to ten men early in the second half, when Danny Fox was sent off for a foul on Alexander Romario Jesuraj.

Debjit Majumder kept East Bengal in the game with eight saves, but they should've taken the lead in the first half, when both Fox and Aaron Amadi-Holloway missed sitters.

Eventually, the opener for East Bengal came through Bright Enobakhare, who picked the ball up in midfield and dribbled through a host of Goa defenders, before slotting it past Nawaz in the 79th minute.

However, that lead didn't last even two minutes, as Devendra Murgaonkar headed home Saviour Gama's cross to equalise in the 81st.

This time, there was to be no late late show for Goa, as Juan Ferrando's side had to settle for the solitary point.

Here's how each player fared for both teams in this game.

SC East Bengal Player Ratings

Debjit Majumder - 8/10

Debjit kept SC East Bengal in the game before Enobakhare's goal. He made eight saves in total in the match, and was a big reason behind them taking a point.

Scott Neville - 6/10

Neville defended well in this game, especially against the threat of Ortiz. His one-on-one defending against the Spaniard's dribbling was excellent.

Danny Fox - 5/10

He missed a sitter in the first half, and then got sent off in the second. Even though it was a bad tackle, he might feel hard done by to have been sent off for it.

Raju Gaikwad - 6/10

Gaikwad defended reasonably well against Igor Angulo, keeping the Goa striker at bay. His long throws were a serious attacking weapon for SC East Bengal as well.

Ankit Mukherjee - 5/10

On his SC East Bengal debut, Mukherjee really failed to make an impact going forward. He also allowed Gama a little too much room down that flank.

Matti Steinmann - 7/10

Steinmann should've scored in the second half. He made a sensational run to leave several Goa players for dead. However, he couldn't apply the finishing touches.

Milan Singh - 6/10

Milan was an able foil for Steinmann in midfield, with his energy helping SC East Bengal keep Edu Bedia's influence on the game to a minimum.

Narayan Das - 7/10

His set-pieces and general crossing from the left flank were top-class. He also defended well against Romario and Murgaonkar.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway - 5/10

He missed a great chance to score in the first half, after not making correct contact on a header. On his first ISL start for SC East Bengal, he still didn't look anywhere near fit enough.

Bright Enobakhare - 8/10

Enobakhare scored what is sure to end up as one of the best goals of the season. His general skill and elusiveness was outstanding as well.

Harmanpreet Singh- 5/10

He really couldn't get involved much in the game, in his first ever ISL start.

Substitutes

Jacques Maghoma - 6/10

Maghoma had one big chance after coming on for SC East Bengal, but that shot was blocked well by Gonzalez.

Surchandra Singh - 5/10

He missed a glorious opportunity to score a second goal for SC East Bengal, when he took a heavy touch at the crucial moment to enable Nawaz to snuff the chance out.

Mohammed Rafique - N/A

Rafique replaced Enobakhare for the final few minutes of the match for SC East Bengal.