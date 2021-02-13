SC East Bengal 1 - 1 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as East Bengal Fail to Hold on to Lead | ISL 2020-21

SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC played out a 1-1 draw in Match 91 of the Indian Super League (ISL), as Hyderabad FC kept themselves in with a chance of qualifying for the top 4.

Here is how the players fared on the day.

SC East Bengal Player Ratings

Subrata Paul - 6.5/10

Playing against a team that he was on the bench for earlier in the season, Subrata Paul put in a great performance to make some key saves in the first half. Had it not been for him, the course of the match could have been very different.

Sarthak Golui - 6/10

Golui was given a hard time by Akash Mishra, as a result of which he could not bomb forward as much as he would have liked.

Raju Gaikwad - 7.5/10

Gaikwad had one of his best performances in an SC East Bengal jersey as he won the battle with Fran Sandaza on the day. He kept him quiet, and his long throw-ins caused quite a lot of trouble for Hyderabad FC.

Daniel Fox - 6.5/10

Fox did well for the majority of the game, but could have organized his defense better for the equalizer Hyderabad FC scored towards the end.

Narayan Das - 6.5/10

Narayan Das showed great energy and drive to go up and down the pitch for the duration of the game. It was his clearance which ultimately led to the first goal scored by Bright Enobakhare.

Matti Steinmann - 6/10

Steinmann played within himself today and didn't seem to display the confidence that he had done on previous occasions.

Ankit Mukherjee - 6.5/10

Mukherjee made a cheeky attempt on target when he tried to give Kattimani the eyes and go for his near post. If anything, that was reflective of his confidence during the game. He is becoming an important player for SC East Bengal.

Sourav Das - 6.5/10

Sourav Das was an interesting selection, and in midfield he stayed close to the likes of Lluis Sastre and Joao Victor to stifle their play.

Jacques Maghoma - 6.5/10

Maghoma kept the Hyderabad FC centre-backs occupied with his late, darting runs and physical presence. His movement created space for Pilkington and Enobakhare to work their magic.

Anthony Pilkington - 7/10

Pilkington worked his socks off for the team and was substituted in the second half. But before that, he provided an all-crucial assist for Bright Enobakhare to score the goal that broke the deadlock.

Bright Enobakhare - 8/10

Bright's scintillating run in the second half almost gave his team the victory, as he waltzed around the pitch making it seem like he owned the football. He was unlucky not to end up on the winning side after such a performance, particularly as he was playing with an injury as well.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6/10

Kattimani could be considered lucky to escape punishment on a penalty shout by Bright Enobakhare, with replays showing that he might have made contact with the Nigerian. In all other actions, however, he was assured and gave his defense confidence.

Asish Rai - 6/10

Rai's touch was a little off today, and he just looked like he'd gotten off on the wrong side of the bed. He was subsituted for Nikhil Poojary in the second half.

Odei Onaindia - 6/10

It wasn't Onaindia's day, and he was bullied on several occasions by both Jacques Maghoma and Bright Enobakhare.

Chinglensana Singh - 7/10

Singh committed too early for the goal that Bright scored in the second half, and could be held accountable for it. However, he also redeemed himself by playing a brilliant game barring that moment, and deserves credit for that.

Akash Mishra - 7.5/10

Mishra put in a brilliant performance from left-back and his constant driving runs kept Sarthak Golui busy throughout the match.

Lluis Sastre - 6.5/10

Sastre's deliveries were quite disappointing, and Manolo Marquez would have definitely expected more from someone he considers his talisman in midfield.

Joao Victor - 7/10

Had it not been for Victor's defensive shift in midfield, East Bengal would have found it much easier to play around the midfield. That is telling of the impact he had on the match, flying into tackles and recycling the ball with regularity.

Halicharan Narzary - 6/10

Narzary lacked an end product on the day, and he hasn't been able to display the kind of form that he did towards the halfway mark of the league.

Liston Colaco - 6.510

Colaco fulfilled both his defensive and offensive responsibilities on the wing, but he did not take any initiative to be the creative force that he is capable of being. As a result, Hyderabad FC looked flat in attack.

Joel Chianese - 7/10

Chianese played better in the first half than in the second, where he seemed to lose a bit of steam. Still, he was Hyderabad FC's best attacking player.

Aridane Santana - 6/10

Aridane came extremely close to scoring and he hit the post in the second half. But it was SC East Bengal who went down the other end and scored in continuation with that very play. In the dying moments of the game, however, he slotted the ball into an empty net and got the goal he deserved.