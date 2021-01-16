SC East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters: Player Ratings as Kolkata giants clinch crucial point

SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters played out a 1-1 draw in match 59 of the 2020-21 ISL season. After Jordan Murray broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, Scott Neville equalized for the Kolkata giants in second half injury-time to share the spoils.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

SC East Bengal Player Ratings

Debjit Majumder - 6/10

Debjit Majumder made some crucial saves in the first half and kept his team in the game. He was certainly one of SC East Bengal's better performers against Kerala Blasters.

Scott Neville - 6.5/10

Although Scott Neville looked defensively shaky, he scored the crucial equalizer in the dying moments of the game. It was his first goal in the ISL.

Rana Gharami - 6.5/10

Rana Gharami did well upon his return to the team after Raju Gaikwad was injured while warming up. He formed a decent partnership with Daniel Fox a the heart of SC East Bengal's defence.

Daniel Fox - 6.5/10

Fox was guilty of spending too much time on the ball at times. Besides that, he was calm and composed throughout the game.

Ankit Mukherjee - 6/10

Ankit Mukherjee looked nervous in instances, and the odd stray pass was evidence of that. He was lucky to not give away any goals.

Narayan Das - 7/10

Narayan Das was a constant energetic presence at right-back. He was one of the best performers for SC East Bengal on Friday.

Matti Steinmann - 5.5/10

Matti Steinmann had an uncharacteristically tame game in central midfield. His underwhelming display could be due to the recent fixture pile-up.

Milan Singh - 6/10

Milan Singh kept it neat and tidy in the middle of the park. He also kept the ball moving well.

Jacques Maghoma - 6.5/10

Jacques Maghoma was a constant threat throughout the match, and all that was missing from his performance was a goal.

Bright Enobakhare - 6/10

Bright Enobakhare has already set very high standards in the short span he has been in the ISL. By such lofty standards, he did not have as creative a game as he is capable of against Kerala Blasters.

Harmanpreet Singh - 5.5/10

If Harmanpreet Singh could have converted the chances he got early in the first half, the complexion of the game could have been entirely different.

Substitutes

Ajay Chhetri - 7/10

For someone making his first full start for a new club, Ajay Chhetri did extremely well on his SC East Bengal debut. He was also praised by Robbie Fowler after the game.

Kerala Blasters Player Ratings

Albino Gomes - 6/10

Albino Gomes didn't have much to do for most parts of the game against SC East Bengal. But he was beaten when Scott Neville's header found the back of the net in second half injury-time.

Nishu Kumar - 6/10

A constant threat on the left side, Nishu Kumar had to do more defensive work than usual against SC East Bengal. As a result, he couldn't play his attacking game freely.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

It was a solid display from Sandeep Singh, who performed the basics well throughout the match.

Costa Naimhonesu - 6/10

Although Costa Naimhonesu won all the aerial battles, he was not present to mark Scott Neville, who scored SC East Bengal's equalizer.

Jessel Carneiro - 5.5/10

Jessel Carneiro lost the ball on a number of occasions against the ISL debutants. He needs to improve massively.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 7.5/10

It was Sahal Abdul Samad's best game of the season. He was tireless and relentless in his pursuit of the ball and and threw himself into challenges.

Jeakson Singh - 6/10

Jeakson Singh mostly played the role of a destroyer against SC East Bengal, and did it adeptly. He battled with the likes of Ajay Chhetri in the middle of the pitch.

Vicente Gomez - 6/10

Vicente Gomez missed two clear cut chances to put Kerala Blasters further ahead in the match. However, he did his job efficiently in midfield.

Facundo Pereyra - 6.5/10

Even though Facundo Pereyra did not show the kind of creativity he has done in the previous matches, he was enough of a threat to be man-marked by SC East Bengal throughout the match.

Jordan Murray - 7/10

The goalscorer on the day for Kerala Blasters, Jordan Murray continued his fine recent form. He kept the SC East Bengal defenders busy throughout the game with his quick and darting runs.

64' | IT'S IN! 😍😍😍



It's that man @jordanmurray28 again! He jumps on a ball over the top and puts it into the net for his 6th of the season! ⚽️



SCEB 0-1 KBFC #SCEBKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/NXjq4GtORI — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 15, 2021

Gary Hooper - 7/10

Even though Gary Hooper did not score, he played extremely well in the role behind the striker. He created plenty of opportunities for Jordan Murray.