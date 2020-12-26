SC East Bengal 2-2 Chennaiyin FC: Player Ratings as East Bengal held to third draw of the season | ISL 2020-21

SC East Bengal were held by Chennaiyin FC 2-2 in Match No. 39 for their third draw of the ISL 2020-21 season. The Red and Gold brigade came back from a goal down on two occasions to secure a point against the former champions.

Here is how players from both the teams fared.

SC East Bengal Player Ratings

Debjit Majumder - 6/10

Majumder could not do anything about the two goals his team conceded. But he made a sharp save off a shot by Jakub Sylvestr to keep East Bengal in the game.

Scott Neville - 5.5/10

Neville looked sluggish for long periods of the game and did not do enough to close the players he was marking.

Daniel Fox - 7/10

Fox is a dependable player in defence for SC East Bengal and he showed that on the pitch today. Despite suffering an injury in the first half, Fox played the entire game and was vocal in organizing the midfielders in front of him.

Surchandra Singh - 5/10

Singh failed to play Lallianzuala Chhangte offside for Chennaiyin FC's first goal. He could only play catch-up to the young winger to deny him a goal. Singh was substituted in the second half of the game.

Bikash Jairu - 5/10

As good as Jairu was on some occasions, he just seemed to commit a mistake in the very next move. It was an inconsistent game from him. Jairu was directly responsible for failing to tackle Rahim Ali for Chennaiyin FC's second goal.

Sehnaj Singh - 5/10

Singh failed to have the impact he would have liked on the game. He was substituted in the second half.

Matti Steinmann - 7/10

Steinmann was the most important player for SC East Bengal on the day, scoring both goals. He was always at the right place at the right time and kept the ball ticking over efficiently whenever he got it.

Mohammed Rafique - 5/10

Rafique had a golden opportunity to score for SC East Bengal in the first half but was beaten to the ball by Deepak Tangri.

Haobam Singh - 5/10

Haobam Singh's early substitution pointed towards how unhappy the East Bengal gaffer Fowler was with his performance on the pitch.

Jacques Maghoma - 6.5/10

Maghoma did well to hold the ball up whenever he got it. He kept his team in the game for the entire duration.

Anthony Pilkington - 6/10

East Bengal's creative force, Anthony Pilkington wasn't on his A-game today. He still did well to keep feeding the attackers and worked hard during the entire game.

SC East Bengal substitutions

Milan Singh - 6/10

It was a solid performance from Singh after coming on, and he will be in contention for a starting spot in the coming matches.

Jeje Lalpekhlua - 6/10

Jeje Lalpekhlua did not get any clear-cut chances to bury the ball in the back of the net today.

Chennaiyin FC Player Ratings

Vishal Kaith - 6/10

Kaith could be blamed for allowing East Bengal to score the second equalizing goal after he parried the ball right into Steinmann's path. But he did little wrong for the rest of the night.

Deepak Tangri - 6/10

A brilliant last-ditch tackle on Mohammed Rafique was enough to delay East Bengal from scoring their first equalizing goal.

Eli Sabia - 6/10

Sabia played a smart game, drawing fouls and never allowing an attacker to run past him. He deserves credit for his game management.

Enes Sipovic - 7/10

Sipovic looked like he would be out of the match after colliding knee-on-knee with Jacques Maghoma. But he soldiered on bravely for the rest of the match.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 6.5/10

Jerry was energetic down the left flank. Even though he was caught out on a couple of occasions, he always made a good recovery.

Memo Moura - 6/10

As the season goes by, Memo is finding more minutes on the pitch. That is reflected in the ease with which he dictated play today.

Anirudh Thapa - 6/10

It would have been a tragedy had Anirudh Thapa been out for the entire season. But that was not the case and today he played another assured game in the central midfield along with Moura.

Rafael Crivellaro - 6/10

Chennaiyin FC's main playmaker Crivellaro was on the top of his game and created plenty of chances that should have been converted.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 6/10

Chhangte answered his critics with a well-taken goal to open the scoring for Chennaiyin FC. He needs to keep up this level of performance for the rest of the campaign.

Rahim Ali - 6/10

Ali scored his second goal in two matches and seems to be growing in confidence as a striker with each match.

Jakub Sylvestr - 6/10

Even though Sylvestr played as a striker, he was busier creating goals for the rest of the players on the team. He deserved to get an assist today.