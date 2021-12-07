SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 7th, 2021

Match 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see SC East Bengal square off against the Durand Cup winners FC Goa.

SC East Bengal's campaign has been more or less like their debut campaign last season, with the team yet to register their first victory of the league season having drawn two and lost two of their four.

Meanwhile, FC Goa too have had a rocky start to their season and the Gaurs are winless in the three games they have played so far.

Both teams will look to get their first win of the season, and that calls for an exciting game tonight.

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal

Suvam Sen, Hira Mondal, Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima, Antonio Perosevic

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Princeton Rebello, Dylan Fox, Romario Jesuraj, Nongdamba Naorem, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa

Date & Time: December 7, 2021; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

SCEB vs FCG Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Joyner Lourenco, Ivan Gonzalez, Hira Mondal, Mohammed Rafique, Amir Dervisevic, Edu Bedia, Glam Martins, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Captain: Jorge Ortiz ; Vice-captain: Mohammed Rafique

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suvam Sen, Tomislav Mrcela, Dylan Fox, Sanson Pereira, Bikash Jairu, Princeton Rebello, Amarjit Singh, Darren Sidoel, Nongdamba Naorem, Semboi Haokip, Airan Cabrera

Captain: Airan Cabrera ; Vice-captain: Darren Sidoel

Edited by Diptanil Roy