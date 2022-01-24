SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC will meet for the second time in this season's Indian Super League (ISL). The clash will take place at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they met on Matchday 8 of the ISL earlier in the season. At the time, SC East Bengal were going through a torrid patch, but they come into this game with a slight improvement in form.

SC East Bengal had a surprising result against FC Goa in their last outing. The Red and Gold brigade earned their first victory of the season even with a depleted squad. They also have a new face in the dugout, with Marco Rivera being appointed as the side's head coach. The Spaniard will be hoping his side's upward swing in form continues as we approach the business end of the season.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, were the better side in the two teams' last meeting. Although they had to settle for a draw last time out, they'll be fancying their chances this time around. However, head coach Manolo Marquez has had some concerns as the Nizams have seen a slight dip in their performances in the last few games.

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

These two sides have played three matches so far, two of which happened in the previous edition of the ISL. SC East Bengal have yet to get the better of Hyderabad FC.

Matches played: 3

SC East Bengal wins: 0

Hyderabad FC wins: 1

Draws: 2

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Team News

SC East Bengal: The Red and Yellow Brigade will have Antonio Perosevic back in the line-up after the striker served a 5-match ban. Marcelo Ribeiro is also expected to make his debut for the side.

Hyderabad FC: The Nizams are expected to have their full squad at the disposal of head coach Manolo Marquez.

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC live telecast and streaming details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

Although the Nizams can be considered as the favorites for this clash, the Red and Gold brigade cannot be taken lightly after their result against FC Goa. They may put up a good fight after having key figures back in the team.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1-1 Hyderabad FC

Edited by Prem Deshpande