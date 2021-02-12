SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's match?

Hyderabad FC's quest for a maiden top-four finish continues as they host SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

SC East Bengal Preview

SC East Bengal are mathematically still within the race for the top-four. They need to win all of their remaining fixtures to stand an outside chance of making it to the playoff spots. Other teams' results also have to work in their favor to make things easier for Robbie Fowler's side.

The Red and Golds started this season on a horrific note and lost their initial three ISL fixtures. They got their first win of the campaign after a wait of 5 games. Having been the last side to join the league, SC East Bengal took over a month to settle down as a unit.

East Bengal are on an upward curve now and have purchased a lot of players in the winter transfer window. They brought in the likes of Ajay Chhetri, Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das, and Bright Enobakhare, thus adding further depth to their roster.

East Bengal come into this game after a dominant 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. They are poised for a decent finish to the season, considering the way they had started.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Hyderabad FC drew goalless with NorthEast United FC in their previous ISL fixture. (Image: ISL)

Hyderabad FC have been one of the most improved sides in the league. The Nizams have instilled faith in the young players in their squads like Liston Colaco, Hitesh Sharma, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, and Mohammad Yasir. The young brigade has filled in the empty boots left by Joel Chianese, Fran Sandaza, and Lluis Sastre.

Manolo Marquez's side has played some exceptional football and sees itself in the fourth place currently. The consistent results have led to Hyderabad FC extending the stay of their head coach until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Hyderabad FC have equal points as FC Goa and NorthEast United from the same number of games. The onus is on the Nizams to start winning regularly to seal a play-off spot. They come into this game after a goalless draw with NorthEast United FC.

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

Hyderabad FC have a rather attacking approach. The quick Indian youngsters in the midfield add further pace to their build-up play. East Bengal have an aging but settled squad and will pose a challenge to the Nizams. But the Red and Golds lack the conviction and quality to get the better of a well-set Hyderabad FC.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1-2 Hyderabad FC