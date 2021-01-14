SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal will host Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco. The two teams will be aiming to keep their chances to qualify for the top-four alive.

SC East Bengal kickstarted their ISL 2020-21 season in poor form. They lost their first three fixtures before managing to settle down as a cohesive unit. Robbie Fowler's side are now unbeaten in their last five fixtures and are placed 9th in the ISL table with 10 points from as many games.

Kerala Blasters FC had to wait till their 7th ISL fixture to notch up their first league win. Kibu Vicuna's side looked shaky and unsettled in the initial stages of the season but are eventually settling down as well. They occupy the 10th spot in the table, just one point behind SC East Bengal.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

SC East Bengal made their debut in the Indian Super League in the 2020-21 season. They visited the Kerala Blasters earlier in the season at Bambolim and the Red and Golds took the lead through an own goal.

Jeakson Singh scored in stoppage time to eke out a 1-1 draw and snatch a point from SC East Bengal. This draw is the only game the two ISL sides have played against each other.

The #TorchBearers are leaving no stone unturned to get better everyday as we enter our second phase of fixtures in the Hero ISL. #ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #SCEBKBFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/R9vqwASzAy — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 14, 2021

Scorers from the current ISL season

SC East Bengal: Jacques Maghoma (3), Matti Steinmann (3), Bright Enobakhare (2), Anthony Pilkington (1)

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (5), Gary Hooper (2). Sergio Cidoncha, Abdul Hakku, Costa Nhamoinesu, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh and Vicente Gomez have all scored one goal each.

👊🏽📜✂️ with a 🟡 twist!#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/IOeczGEbqn — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 13, 2021

Clean sheets from the current ISL season

SC East Bengal: Sankar Roy (1), Debjit Majumdar (1)

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (2)

Jordan Murray is the highest goal-scorer for his side. (Image: ISL)

More stats and numbers from the current ISL season

Most saves - Debjit Majumdar (SCEB): 33, Albino Gomes (KBFC): 31

Most passes - Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 466, Vicente Gomez (KBFC): 449

Most interceptions - Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 18, Jeakson Singh (KBFC): 15

Most tackles - Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 35, Rahul KP (KBFC): 39

Most touches - Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 562, Vicente Gomez (KBFC): 529

Most assists - Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 2, Facundo Pereyra (KBFC): 2

Most shots - Anthony Pilkington (SCEB): 25, Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC): 18