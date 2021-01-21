SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Prediction, preview, team news and more

Mumbai City FC will look to cement their place at the top of the table in the ISL as they take on SC East Bengal on Friday. The game will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Mumbai City FC are currently in their best possible form. They are on a 10-match unbeaten streak which is also the longest unbeaten run in their club history. The Islanders have earned 26 points from 11 games. Mumbai City FC are in the driver's seat to earn qualification for the AFC Champions League 2022.

SC East Bengal started the season on a horrific note but have improved as a unit since. They are also on a seven-match unbeaten run but Robbie Fowler's side has often struggled to control the game. The Red and Golds need to start scoring and move upwards in the standings. The Kolkata giants are currently 10th on the standings with 12 points from as many games.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head

The two teams will face each other for the third time. The Red and Golds succumbed to a 0-3 loss to the Islanders earlier in the current season.

The first meeting between these two sides was in the Round of 16 at the 2018 Super Cup. SC East Bengal (earlier known as Kingfisher East Bengal) ran out 2-1 winners.

SC East Bengal form guide: W-D-W-D-D

Mumbai City FC form guide: W-W-W-W-D

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Team News

SC East Bengal

Matti Steinmann is all set to return to the starting line-up to replace Anthony Pilkington in the midfield. The Red and Golds will miss the services of centre-back Raju Gaikwad. The veteran defender is yet to regain full match fitness after suffering a minor injury. Ajay Chhetri is unavailable for selection due to the red card he was shown in the previous fixture against Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City FC

Hugo Boumous is match fit and is expected to replace Cy Goddard in the starting line-up. Jackichand Singh will likely arrive on a permanent transfer as Farukh Chaudhary is all set to join Jamshedpur FC on loan till the end of the season.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC predicted XIs

SC East Bengal

Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox (C), Ankit Mukherjee, Surchandra Singh, Milan Singh, Matti Steinmann, Harmanpreet Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare.

Mumbai City FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh (C/GK), Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Adam Le Fondre, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh.

Mumbai City FC have emerged as a complete side with quality in all aspects of gameplay. (Image: ISL)

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC prediction

SC East Bengal have improved as the season has progressed. The Red and Golds have managed to attain defensive resilience and will be a challenging side for Mumbai City FC.

However, given Mumbai City FC's current run and quality on paper, Sergio Lobera's men are the firm favorites going into this clash.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1-2 Mumbai City FC