SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

SC East Bengal are set to lock horns with league leaders Mumbai City FC at the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. The clash between the two sides on the opposite ends of the ISL standings will take place at the Tilak Maidan.

SC East Bengal Preview

Head coach Robbie Fowler has managed to halt the dismal run of SC East Bengal. The Kolkata giants have recovered well, and are currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak with two wins and five draws.

SC East Bengal have clinched impressive wins over Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC along with draws against Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

The Red and Golds have formed a solid midfield unit comprising Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, and Matti Steinmann. With a lethal striker in the form of Bright Enobakhare in the attack, they have a good chance of making life tough for the Mumbai City FC defense.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC were pushed to their limits by Hyderabad FC and had to settle for a point, breaking their streak of four consecutive wins. The Islanders were not able to breach the stubborn defense of the Nizams.

However, Sergio Lobera's men extended their unbeaten run in the ISL 2020-21 campaign to ten. It is the longest unbeaten streak for Mumbai City FC in the history of the competition.

Spanish signing Hernan Santana has proved his mettle with his versatility across the pitch. After playing a few matches in the midfield, Santana has become a mainstay in the defense alongside the sturdy Mourtada Fall.

With a stacked midfield and the attacking unit, Mumbai City FC are the joint-top scorers in the league with 17 goals. A win over the Red and Golds will help them continue their stay atop the ISL standings.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

Mumbai City FC have the ever-reliable Amrinder Singh in the goal (Courtesy - ISL)

The last time these two sides faced each other, Mumbai City FC had an emphatic 3-0 win. Adam le Fondre was on target twice in the match and Hernan Santana added the third goal for the Islanders.

Both the sides come into the clash after a string of positive results in their recent few matches. SC East Bengal drew 0-0 against Chennaiyin FC whereas Mumbai City FC finished with the same result against Hyderabad FC in their respective last games.

Considering the overall squad depth and their sharpness in front of the goal, Mumbai City FC are the favorites to get the three points in this match.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 0 - 2 Mumbai City FC