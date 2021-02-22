SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Match No. 104 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see SC East Bengal taking on NorthEast United at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

East Bengal have nothing to lose and will play for pride. NorthEast United, on the other hand, will go all out for a win to boost their playoff hopes.

The Red and Gold brigade comes into this game on the back of a defeat at the hands of local rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. With the Highlanders having a solid defense, this too will be a difficult game for SC East Bengal.

NorthEast United came back to draw 3-3 against Chennayin FC in their last match, grabbing a point in the process. The team very well knows the importance of a win in their next game. With the stakes high, one can expect an aggressive display on the field from the NorthEast United team.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United: Head-to-head

The two teams have played each other once in the reverse fixture earlier this season. NorthEast won 2-0, courtesy of an own goal from Surchandra Singh and a late goal from Rochharzela.

DID YOU KNOW ℹ️



Imran Khan’s goal celebration from #CFCNEU was a tribute to Federico Gallego! 😍 pic.twitter.com/OPT1Rjp9Qc — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 22, 2021

Top goal scorers this season

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann - 4

NorthEast United: Luis Machado - 7

Clean sheets this season

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (2)

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy (2), Gurmeet (2)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder - 50

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy - 19

Most Passes

SC East Bengal: Jacques Maghoma - 722

NorthEast United: Lalengmawia - 589

Most Assists

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann - 3

NorthEast United: Federico Gallego - 6

The match between SC East Bengal and NorthEast United FC will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English), Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD with live streaming available on Hotstar and Jio TV.