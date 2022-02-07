SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 7th, 2022

SC East Bengal will take on Odisha FC in Match 84 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, February 7. The Tilak Maidan Stadium will host this contest.

The Red and Gold Brigade put up a strong performance in their previous fixture against Chennaiyin FC where they came from two goals behind to secure a draw. Darren Sidoel scored a brilliant free-kick in the 61st minute which was followed by Lalrinliana Hnamte's equalizer in injury-time. The draw helped Mario Rivera's side climb up to 10th spot in the ISL standings with 10 points from 15 matches.

Meanwhile, the Juggernauts are winless in their last three outings and will be keen to come out on top in this game. They threw away a one-goal lead against FC Goa in their previous outing by conceding a goal in the final minute of second-half stoppage time to settle for a draw. Odisha have now slipped down to eighth spot in the standings with 18 points from 14 matches.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, it was a goalfest with the Juggernauts clinching a 6-4 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK); Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Franjo Prce, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal; Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro.

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Liridon Krasniqi; Aridai Cabrera, Javi Hernandez.

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Match 84, ISL 2021-22.

Date and Time: Monday, 7 February 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Arshdeep Singh, Franjo Prce, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Hira Mondal, Darren Sidoel, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Cabrera, Javi Hernandez.

Captain: Javi Hernandez | Vice-captain: Aridai Cabrera.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan, Gaurav Bora, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Sourav Das, Antonio Perosevic, Liridon Krasniqi, Marcelo Ribeiro, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, Jonathas de Jesus.

Captain: Isaac Vanmalsawma | Vice-captain: Jonathas de Jesus.

