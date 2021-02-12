SCEB vs HFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

SC East Bengal host Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

Hyderabad FC are placed 4th in the ISL standings with 23 points from 16 games while SC East Bengal find themselves at 9th with 16 points from as many games. While Hyderabad FC are within touching distance of sealing a top-four spot, SC East Bengal need to win all of their remaining fixtures to stand a chance.

Here are the Top 3 players you can choose as Captains or Vice-Captains of the Dream 11 Fantasy side for the ISL game between SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC:

#3 Joel Chianese

Joel Chianese has added dynamism and further pace to the Hyderabad FC midfield. (Image: ISL)

Joel Chianese was unavailable for selection for the majority of Hyderabad FC's games in the current ISL season. Chianese is a right-winger but can also play behind the striker if needed. He has pace and trickery on the ball, which makes him a dangerous customer to deal with on the right flank.

SC East Bengal left-back Narayan Das will have his task cut out to deal with Joel Chianese. He has scored 3 goals and made an assist in just 8 ISL matches, speaking volumes of his ability to score and create.

#2 Bright Enobakhare

Bright Enobakhare likes to keep the ball and control the game. (Image: ISL)

Bright Enobakhare has been a revelation for SC East Bengal. His wonder goal against FC Goa earned him praise and fame throughout Indian Football. Enobakhare is not a typical goal-scorer but likes to sit on top of the midfield. He is a creative midfielder who can also play as a striker.

Advertisement

Enobakhare has some fantastic dribbling abilities which will be crucial when dealing with a well balanced Hyderabad FC defensive midfield. He has scored 2 goals and delivered an assist in 9 ISL matches so far.

#1 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana is the top-scorer for his side. (Image: ISL)

Aridane Santana has been the primary goal-scorer for Hyderabad FC in the current ISL season. He has scored 7 goals and made 1 assist in 15 games. Santana has been providing assistance up top with his quick movement, further allowing his wingers in Liston Colaco and Joel Chianese, larger freedom to exploit the wings.

Santana's goal-scoring ability and pace will be a key factor in dealing with an SC East Bengal defense refueled by the addition of Sarthak Golui in the center.