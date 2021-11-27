SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 27th, 2021

Match number nine of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see SC East Bengal lock horns against ATK Mohun Bagan in the much-awaited Kolkata derby at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this fixture having defeated the Kerala Blasters 4-2 in the opening fixture of the ISL 2021-22 season. East Bengal, on the other hand, had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in their opening fixture.

The red-and-gold brigade suffered defeats against their arch-rivals on both occasions last season and will be looking to get back at their bitter rivals this time around.

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Surajit Pramanik, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Rana, Ricky Shabong, Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Soosai Raj, Lenny Rodrigues, Kiyan Nassiri, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Kiyan Giri

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya, Tomislav Mrcela, Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Mohammad Rafique, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: November 27, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Pritam Kotal, Franjo Prce, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco, Daniel Chukwu, Mohammad Rafique

Captain: Roy Krishna | Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arindam Bhattacharya, Deepak Tangri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Mohammad Rafique, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Manvir Singh, Antonio Perosevic, David Williams

Captain: Manvir Singh | Vice-captain: Mohammad Rafique

Edited by Prem Deshpande