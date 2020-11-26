Dream11 Tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan FC

The Indian Super League (ISL) season brings forth one of the most highly-anticipated clashes as SC East Bengal are all set to lock horns with rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the first Kolkata Derby at the ISL. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan behind closed doors as the ISL carries on in the bio-bubble ecosystem owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the nation.

SC East Bengal will be making their debut in this edition of the ISL after coming onboard from the I-League. They have made some big reinforcements in their squad with the signing of former Liverpool and England forward Robbie Fowler as their head coach. East Bengal have a good composition of young Indian talents as well as experienced campaigners in their ISL squad.

The Red and Golds have made some stellar overseas signings such as Anthony Pilkington, Daniel Fox, Matti Steinman, Scott Neville and Jacques Maghoma. It will be interesting to see what kind of an impact they have on their ISL debut.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be coming into the crucial Kolkata Derby after starting off their season with a clinical win over Kerala Blasters FC. Roy Krishna continued his scoring spree for ATKMB in the ISL as his strike clinched all three points for the Mariners.

Antonio Habas, the head coach of ATK Mohun Bagan, will be happy with his side's performance against the Blasters. However, they were not dominant on the field against Kerala and he will hope his side are able to take better control of the proceedings when they face off against their arch-rivals in the ISL.

Come forward, the young - the future's begun,

Come forward, it's calling to you!

The storm now is heavy, it's breaking the levee,

You must cross the borders you knew.



কে আছো জোয়ান, হও আগুয়ান, হাঁকিছে ভবিষ্যত,

এ তুফান ভারী, দিতে হবে পাড়ি, নিতে হবে তরী পার। pic.twitter.com/JfHPDDu1xL — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 25, 2020

Squads to Choose From

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Predicted Playing XI

SC East Bengal

Mirshad Michu, Lalramchullova, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Samad Ali Mallick, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernández, Pronay Halder, Michael Soosairaj, Prabir Das, Edu García, Roy Krishna

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: November 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Tips for the ISL 2020-21 match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Daniel Fox, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Edu Garcia, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Javi Hernandez, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Roy Krishna

Captain: Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain: Jeje Lalpekhlua

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mirshad Michu, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Daniel Fox, Eugeneseson Lyngdoh, Edu Garcia, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Captain: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Vice-Captain: Edu Garcia