SCEB vs CFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

The first ISL game after the Christmas break will see SC East Bengal squaring off against Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

SC East Bengal stay at the bottom of the points table with just two points so far. The club is yet to register its first victory of the season and needs to regroup before it gets too late. SC East Bengal were leading their previous game against Kerala Blasters FC, but a goal by Jeakson Singh at the stoppage time denied them a victory.

Chennaiyin FC started their ISL 2020/21 campaign with a bang as they defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1. Post that, the former champions failed to register a win in their next four games, which saw them slide in the points table. The Rafael Crivellaro led-side got back to winning ways when they overcame the FC Goa challenge last week.

Captain Crivellaro scored the opening goal of that night in the 5th minute which was very soon equalised by Goa's Jorge Ortiz Mendoza. The scores were equal until Rahim Ali found the net in the second half to give the Super Machans a victory. The club must be keen to continue the momentum in their next ISL match.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SCEB vs CFC match of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Jacques Maghoma

Jacques Maghoma (Image Courtesy: Twitter/sc_eastbengal)

SC East Bengal player Jacques Maghoma is the only player to have scored a goal for the club so far in the ongoing edition of the ISL. The player has netted two goals, with both coming against Hyderabad FC in a losing cause.

With the club looking to move up in the points table, their hope will be on Maghoma who can find the net against a solid defence of Chennaiyin FC.

Advertisement

#2 Eli Sabia

Eli Sabia (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Eli Sabia is the key defender for the Super Machans in ISL 2020/21. He has not only provided his side with mind-blowing performances, but has also been a role model for the defensive unit.

Sabia has intercepted 14 key passes this season to prevent the opponent from getting past the defensive wall. Most importantly, he Brazilian has the ability to lift the morale of the club when the defence falls apart.

#1 Rafael Crivellaro

Rafael Crivellaro (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ChennaiyinFC)

Advertisement

Last season's second-highest scorer for Chennaiyin FC, Rafael Crivellaro has done wonders again this season. The captain has led his side from the front with match-winning performances.

Rafael found the net during his club's last ISL fixture, which proved to be a crucial one for his side. The 31-year-old player will look to find the net once more against the shaky defence of SC East Bengal, who have conceded 11 goals so far. He can thus be elected as the captain of your Dream11 team.