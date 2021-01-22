SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

SC East Bengal meet league leaders Mumbai City FC in the ISL on Friday. The game will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Mumbai City FC are by far the most dominant side in the league. The Islanders are placed at the top of the table and look the favorites to qualify for the AFC Champions League. SC East Bengal are way below the top four and require the three points from this match to get their campaign back on track.

Here are the top 3 players you can choose as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC:

#3 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous (in blue) (Image: ISL)

Hugo Boumous provides a dynamic outlook to Mumbai City FC. The French-Moroccan midfielder has been exemplary in creating chances and scoring as well. He has scored once and made five assists in the current ISL season so far.

Boumous' awareness on the field and vision have allowed the likes of Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche to score regularly. Boumous might have missed out on some games due to fitness issues, but he is set to return to the squad against SC East Bengal.

#2 Bright Enobakhare

Bright Enobakhare (L) (Image: ISL)

Bright Enobakhare's arrival in the January transfer window has bolstered the SC East Bengal midfield. He has quickly replaced Anthony Pilkington in the centre of the midfield and is a natural #10.

Enobakhare likes to run with the ball and showcase his brilliant ball-control skills. He has already scored twice and has an assist to his name in the 5 games he has played. Enobakhare's solo goal against FC Goa has made him a dangerous customer for any opposition defense henceforth.

#1 Adam le Fondre

Adam le Fondre (in blue) (Image: ISL)

Adam le Fondre is on loan at Mumbai City FC from Sydney FC. The English striker has carried his scoring form from the A-League to the ISL. He has scored 6 goals in 11 ISL matches so far.

Le Fondre is not the type of finisher who would drop back and help the team in defense and possession. He is a typical target man and likes to wait for his midfield to find him in front of the goal.