SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 22nd, 2021

Matchday 14 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will pit SC East Bengal against league leaders Mumbai City FC. The clash will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

Mumbai City FC occupy the summit of the ISL points table and have an unbeaten streak of ten matches. The Islanders have garnered a tally of 26 points from eleven games.

SC East Bengal are way below their opponents, in the tenth position, despite going seven games without a defeat in their recent matches. The ISL debutants have recovered well after a sluggish start to the season.

Considering the pedigree of the Islanders' attacking unit, it will be tough for SC East Bengal to maintain their unbeaten run.

We host table-toppers Mumbai City FC in our 13th Hero ISL fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium tomorrow.



হিরো আইএসএল-এ আমাদের ত্রয়োদশতম ম্যাচে প্রতিপক্ষ মুম্বই সিটি এফসি। তিলক ময়দানে আগামীকাল খেলা শুরু সন্ধ্যে ৭.৩০টা থেকে। #ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal #SCEBMCFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/Mc2XOLM4Qa — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 21, 2021

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Mumbai City FC

Advertisement

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Predicted playing XI

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Milan Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

Match details

Match: SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC

Date: 22nd January 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 ISL Fantasy suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL encounter between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Scott Neville, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Bright Enobakhare, Adam le Fondre

Captain - Hugo Boumous, Vice-Captain - Jacques Maghoma

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Bright Enobakhare, Adam le Fondre

Captain - Adam le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Matti Steinmann