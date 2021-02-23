SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 23rd, 2021

SC East Bengal will take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Tuesday.

SC East Bengal are ninth in the ISL standings, managing just 17 points from 18 matches. Although the Kolkata giants cannot make it to the playoffs, they will be keen to finish as high as possible.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, are very much in the race for a spot in the playoffs. The Highlanders are fifth in the table with 27 points from 18 matches. A win today would seriously boost their chances of making it to the final four.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between SC East Bengal and NorthEast United FC.

#3 Deshorn Brown

Deshorn Brown has scored four goals in his last five ISL games (Courtesy - ISL)

Deshorn Brown has been a sensational January recruit for NorthEast United FC. Since joining from Bengaluru FC, the Jamaican forward has consistently found the back of the net for his new employers.

Brown has scored four goals in the last five ISL games, with his explosive form overshadowing Kwesi Appiah's injury. With the Highlanders still firmly in the race to seal a playoff berth, Brown will be determined to do well against SC East Bengal.

#2 Matti Steinmann

Matti Steinmann is the most productive player in the SC East Bengal side (Courtesy - ISL)

SC East Bengal's German recruit Matti Steinmann has been one of the rare shining lights in an otherwise disappointing season for the Red and Golds. He has been the guiding force in the Kolkata giants' midfield unit, forming the link between defense and attack.

Steinmann has scored four goals and provided three assists in the ISL so far. Most of SC East Bengal's attacking moves flow through him, and the 26-year-old's performance will be crucial to their chances of beating NorthEast United FC.

#1 Luis Machado

Luis Machado has been stacking up the goals in recent games for NEUFC (Courtesy - ISL)

Portuguese winger Luis Machado has been in a rich vein of form lately. He has formed a stellar partnership with new NorthEast United FC signing Deshorn Brown upfront.

Luis Machado has scored three goals in his last two matches to take his ISL goalscoring tally to seven for the season. He is a very crafty player whose clever movements in and around the box confuses the opposition defenses.

With 7️⃣ goals and an assist registered already, Luis Machado has set a new season benchmark for a winger representing the Highlanders! 🤯



How impressed have you been with his performances so far? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/X1CUlPBaFZ — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 20, 2021

With his penchant for scoring, Machado is our top choice for the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 squad.