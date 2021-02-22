SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 23rd, 2021

Matchday 21 in the ISL 2020-21 will see SC East Bengal face off against NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

SC East Bengal have had a poor debut season in the ISL after joining right before the start of the season. They have garnered 17 points from eighteen matches, with three wins, eight draws, and seven losses in the competition.

NorthEast United FC are fifth in the overall ISL standings with a points tally of 27 after eighteen matches. They have won six games, drawn nine, and lost just three times in ISL 2020-21 so far.

The Highlanders will look to get a win and keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Subrata Paul, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

NorthEast United FC

Advertisement

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

With 7️⃣ goals and an assist registered already, Luis Machado has set a new season benchmark for a winger representing the Highlanders! 🤯



How impressed have you been with his performances so far? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/X1CUlPBaFZ — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 20, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK), Rana Gharami, Scott Neville (c), Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

NorthEast United FC

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Provat Lakra, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Deshorn Brown, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado

Match Details

Match: SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC

Date: February 23, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between SC East Bengal and NorthEast United FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Ashutosh Mehta, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown, Bright Enobakhare

Captain - Luis Machado, Vice-Captain - Matti Steinmann

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Ashutosh Mehta, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown, Bright Enobakhare

Captain - Federico Gallego, Vice-Captain - Matti Steinmann