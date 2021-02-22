SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 23rd, 2021

Matchday 21 in the ISL 2020-21 will see SC East Bengal face off against NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.
SC East Bengal have had a poor debut season in the ISL after joining right before the start of the season. They have garnered 17 points from eighteen matches, with three wins, eight draws, and seven losses in the competition.
NorthEast United FC are fifth in the overall ISL standings with a points tally of 27 after eighteen matches. They have won six games, drawn nine, and lost just three times in ISL 2020-21 so far.
The Highlanders will look to get a win and keep their playoffs hopes alive.
Squads to choose from
SC East Bengal
Subrata Paul, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad
NorthEast United FC
Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika
Predicted Playing XIs
SC East Bengal
Debjit Majumder (GK), Rana Gharami, Scott Neville (c), Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare
NorthEast United FC
Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Provat Lakra, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Deshorn Brown, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado
Match Details
Match: SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC
Date: February 23, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa
SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Ashutosh Mehta, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown, Bright Enobakhare
Captain - Luis Machado, Vice-Captain - Matti Steinmann
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Ashutosh Mehta, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown, Bright Enobakhare
Captain - Federico Gallego, Vice-Captain - Matti SteinmannPublished 22 Feb 2021, 21:53 IST