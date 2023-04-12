SDFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 12th, 2023

Sreenidi Deccan FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the upcoming match of the Hero Super Cup on Wednesday, April 12 at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

Sreenidi Deccan FC squared off against Bengaluru FC in their season opener, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Javi Hernandez netted the first goal of the evening in the ninth minute for BFC. However, Faysal Shayesteh put one into the back of the net in the 21st minute to level the scores and split points.

Meanwhile, KBFC started their campaign with a bang, defeating RoundGlass Punjab FC 3-1 to bag three full points.

Match Details

Match: Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Group A (SDFC vs KBFC)

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 12; 5 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode

Squads to choose from

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Goalkeepers: Aryan Lamba, Jaspreet Singh, Harsh Patil.

Defenders: Asraf Mondal, Bijay Chhetri, Arijit Bagui, Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Umashankar, Mohammed Awal.

Midfielders: Phalguni Singh, Mayakkannan, Stanislas Anikra, Faysal Shayesteh, Arun Kumar, Sriram Boopathi, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte.

Strikers: Ramhlunchhunga, Louis Ogana, Rilwan Hassan, David Castaneda, Rosenberg Gabriel.

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, and Muheet Shabir.

Defenders: Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Muhammed Saheef, and Thejas Krishna.

Midfielders: Danish Farooq, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Mohammed Azhar, and Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Bryce Brian Miranda, Saurav Mandal, Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan M.S, Mohammed Aimen, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Apostolos Giannou.

Predicted Starting XI

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Aryan Lamba, Arijit Bagui, Asheer Akhtar, Mohammed Awal, Bijay Chhetri, Faysal Shayesteh, Rosenberg Gabriel, Stanislas Anikra, Phalguni Singh, David Castaneda, Louis Ogana.

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC)

Sachin Suresh, Nishu Kumar, Bijoy Varghese, Victor Mongil, Ayush Adhikari, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Saurav Mandal, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Apostolos Giannou.

SDFC vs KBFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aryan Lamba, Nishu Kumar, Victor Mongil, Bijay Chhetri, Arijit Bagui, Faysal Shayesteh, Rosenberg Gabriel, Saurav Mandal, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Apostolos Giannou.

Captain: Dimitrios Diamantakos | Vice-Captain: Faysal Shayesteh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin Suresh, Nishu Kumar, Victor Mongil, Bijoy Varghese, Soraisham Singh, Faysal Shayesteh, Rosenberg Gabriel, Vibin Mohanan, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Castaneda, Rahul KP.

Captain: Victor Mongil | Vice-Captain: Nishu Kumar

